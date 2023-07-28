Italy finally recognizes the Holodomor

On July 26 the Italian Parliament has officially recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people, despite the postponement of the vote decided by the Parliament the previous day and the letter with which the Russian ambassador tried to influence the parliamentarians. The decision confirms the historical importance of the commemoration of Holodomor e keeps Italy in line with the European position. The Russian embassy continues to stir up strong controversy and debate to cover up crimes against humanity.

Russian propaganda: an ancient story

The Russian embassy’s way of fighting against the Ukrainian people does not find any obstacles: common sense, moral principles, historical truth, the memory and dignity of a people do not seem to matter. Russian propaganda uses lies, historical fabrications and denials, despite the fact that irrefutable evidence is on the side of the Ukrainian people. They use money, disinformation, falsehoods and above all manipulation with great skill and experience as true professionals. In fact, the methods adopted by the embassy of the Russian Federation have a long history of at least 100 years, despite the fact that the country they represent was born like all other post-Soviet countries, from the same “litter” and bears the name “Russian Federation”.

The Russian Federation is not the so-called “Russia”, as the West is accustomed to calling it, due to the absence of its name in the Russian language, namely “Rossiya”. “Rossiya” is the name of the empire which was later replaced by the “dictatorship of the proletariat”, but in the end it has always remained a dictatorship of the Moscow regime, which has created a prison of peoples from which one could not get out. The soldiers and tanks smothered in blood any protest for freedom and dignity.

Recognize the crimes of the Soviet regimewhich has found fertile ground for its rebirth in the new state formed by the former Russian Soviet Federal Socialist Republic with its capital in Moscow, would be the first step towards the liberation of the historical truth drowned in the mass exterminations of Soviet captivity.

Through the old systems of manipulation developed during the Soviet regime, even today “Rossiya”, through the embassy of the country that bears the name “Russian Federation”, tries to influence the decisions of the Italian Parliament, trying to distance it from the European line, given the Resolution of the European Parliament of 23 October 2008 on the commemoration of the Holodomor, the 1932/33 genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Russian pressure on Italy

The foreign minister Antonio Tajani expressed himself on the matter: “The letter from the Russian embassy on the Holodomor must be rejected to sender. We have to keep the dialogue open with Moscow and we know their position. We think completely differently. We do not agree with the claims contained in the letter from the Russian embassy. The ambassador is the ambassador, but letters like this are rejected by the sender”. The fact remains that the Senate, on 25 July 2023, postponed three motions, including the one on the recognition of the Holodomor as a genocide against the Ukrainian people.

On July 26, the motion on the recognition of the Holodomor as genocide was approved with 130 votes in favor and 4 abstentions.

The Embassy of the Russian Federation continues, however, to cover up crimes against humanity, both 90 years ago and today.

