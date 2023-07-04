Home » Italy in perpetual delay on the Pnrr: the request for the fourth installment is missing
Italy in perpetual delay on the Pnrr: the request for the fourth installment is missing

Italy in perpetual delay on the Pnrr: the request for the fourth installment is missing

Raffaele Fitto and Giorgia Meloni

Pnrr, Italy skips the request for the fourth installment

On June 30, the first semester of the yearwhich corresponds to frequency with which the commission checks that countries have completed taxes deadlines from the EU. Only in the event of a positive verification, does it proceed todisbursement of new funds; the same also applies to the National recovery and resilience planon which, in fact, Italy completed only 10 of the 27 European maturities foreseen.

Read also: Meloni: “Pnrr? Just do the Tafazzis. We didn’t write the plan…”

According to what he writes openpolis, at the moment, therefore, thesending the application to receive the fourth installment has been skipped e we still stay waiting to receive the funds of the third, which the government requested at the end of last year. A serious situation, which is added to a process comprehensive review of the plan which had already crystallized the progress on the agenda and on which, therefore, I am many doubts and contradictions.

See also  Yida China: Unable to pay $3.45 million in pro rata senior notes on September 30 – yqqlm

