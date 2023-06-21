Italy in the lead for the increase in foreign direct investment in the EU

Italy in the lead for the increase in foreign direct investments in Europe

(ITALPRESS) – In 2022 Italy confirms the positive trend as a destination for foreign direct investment, with the realization of 243 projects. The growth in the number of projects on an annual basis is 17%, higher than that relating to the three largest European economies, Germany, the United Kingdom and France, which, although they continue to attract the majority of FDI flows, 50 % of the total in Europe, recorded performances below expectations (Germany -1%; United Kingdom: -6%; France: +3%).

This is what emerges fromEY Europe Attractiveness Survey 2023an annual research that analyzes the trend of foreign direct investments in Europe and the perceptions of investors, institutional representatives and local and international opinion leaders, with the aim of measuring the level of attractiveness of each country, identifying future investment drivers and the main criticalities.

Italy better than Europe

Today, on the occasion of the event “EY Italy Outlook on the challenges of businesses, growth and the Pnrr of this country”, several panels were held with the major managing directors of the investee companies and ministers Urso, Crosetto and Fitto. “Italy continues to be attractive, even in a year in which economic and financial difficulties, together with geopolitical crises, have had an impact on foreign direct investment in Europe – said Massimo Antonelli, CEO of EY Italy and Chief Operating Officer of EY Europe West -. If the continent records a modest increase of 1.4% compared to 2021, Italy ranks among the top ten European countries by number of projects: a sign of confidence in the country system”.

Market share stable at 4%

However, the market share held by Italy “remains almost stable at 4% – underlined Antonelli -, despite being the fourth European economy after Germany, the United Kingdom and France, which instead hold respectively 14%, 16% and 21% % of registered FDI at European level. This means that we can still grow a lot. The opportunity offered by the Pnrr and the tenacity shown by the Italian entrepreneurial fabric can be the basis of new growth strategies in the medium and long term”. Italy is recognized as one of the main consumer markets in Europe: 68% of investments are in fact aimed at positioning on the local market; while 32% of investments are driven by local skills and know-how.

The US, France, the UK and Germany are the biggest investors, but as he pointed out the Minister of Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, during his speech, “we live in a turbulent phase for the whole world. This is also why the GDP is affected by strong instability. Germany which is now in recession is a problem for us because it is our main partner. For Italy, despite everything, it’s a good moment, we are growing. This was also possible thanks to the solidity of the government, after 10 years we have a political executive that can act with cohesion and a program that is surprising the industrial block. Next spring we will be able to define an important industrial policy, this will happen simultaneously with Italy as president of the G7”, concluded the minister.

