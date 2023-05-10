Home » Italy: industrial production -0.6% in March, below expectations
Business

Italy: industrial production -0.6% in March, below expectations

by admin
Italy: industrial production -0.6% in March, below expectations

In March, the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production in Italy decreased by 0.6% on a monthly basis, against an expected increase of 0.3%. In February, the figure had recorded a drop of 0.2%. This is the third consecutive decline for the index.

The seasonally adjusted monthly index grows on a cyclical basis only for capital goods (+0.7%); while it decreases for intermediate goods (-0.4%), for energy and for consumer goods (-1.4% in both sectors).

Corrected for calendar effects, in March 2023 the overall index decreased in trend terms by 3.2% (there were 23 calendar working days as in March 2022). The Bloomberg consensus indicated a drop of 1.7%, while in February the figure showed a reduction of 2.3%.

Only capital goods grew (+3.9%); on the other hand, consumer goods (-4.7%), intermediate goods (-6.0%) and, more markedly, energy (-11.2%) decreased.

Among the sectors of economic activity with a tendency to grow, we note the manufacture of means of transport (+12.4%), the production of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (+6.5%) and the manufacture of coke and petroleum products refined (+3.3%). The largest declines are recorded in the wood, paper and printing industries (-13.4%), in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air (-12.5%) and in mining (- 11.0%).

See also  Apple "cut orders" and "fruit chain" stock prices plummeted | iPhone SE | Apple_Sina Technology_Sina Network

You may also like

Man builds dream house from 2 airplanes

What to know about the elections in Türkiye

Lufthansa aid should not have been approved

EU, Tajani in place of von der Leyen....

It was my first time on Sylt –...

yʮٴ淶زͷ ͷЩźţyӱ

“A tragedy for stock culture”

Revenues down (-2.2%) for Unieuro. Now more omnichannel

Real estate prices are falling in big cities...

Yes of the majority to the atom: “Italy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy