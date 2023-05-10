Italy: industrial production -0.6% in March, below expectations

In March, the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production in Italy decreased by 0.6% on a monthly basis, against an expected increase of 0.3%. In February, the figure had recorded a drop of 0.2%. This is the third consecutive decline for the index.

The seasonally adjusted monthly index grows on a cyclical basis only for capital goods (+0.7%); while it decreases for intermediate goods (-0.4%), for energy and for consumer goods (-1.4% in both sectors).

Corrected for calendar effects, in March 2023 the overall index decreased in trend terms by 3.2% (there were 23 calendar working days as in March 2022). The Bloomberg consensus indicated a drop of 1.7%, while in February the figure showed a reduction of 2.3%.

Only capital goods grew (+3.9%); on the other hand, consumer goods (-4.7%), intermediate goods (-6.0%) and, more markedly, energy (-11.2%) decreased.

Among the sectors of economic activity with a tendency to grow, we note the manufacture of means of transport (+12.4%), the production of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (+6.5%) and the manufacture of coke and petroleum products refined (+3.3%). The largest declines are recorded in the wood, paper and printing industries (-13.4%), in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air (-12.5%) and in mining (- 11.0%).