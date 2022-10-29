In October, the national consumer price index for the entire community in Italy, gross of tobacco, shows growth of 3.5% on a monthly basis and 11.9% on an annual basis.

Istat announces it today according to which the strong acceleration of inflation on a trend basis is mainly due to the prices of energy goods (whose growth goes from + 44.5% in September to + 73.2%) and regulated (by + 47.7% to + 62.1%) and non-regulated (from + 41.2% to + 79.5%), and to a lesser extent at the prices of foodstuffs (from + 11.4% to +13, 1%), both processed (from + 11.4% to + 13.4%) and unprocessed (from + 11.0% to + 12.9%) and Other goods (from + 4.0% to + 4.5%. “Core inflation”, net of energy and fresh food, accelerates from + 5.0% to + 5.3% and that net of energy goods alone from + 5.5% to + 5.8%.