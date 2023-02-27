Listen to the audio version of the article

AND a steep descent, which shows no signs of stopping, that of youth businesses in Italy: as at 30 September 2022, in fact, the companies with the majority of owners or shareholders within the age of 35 surveyed by Infocamere-Unioncamere were 511,996, over 36 thousand less than to the pre-pandemic period (-6.6% on 2019). A faster decline than that recorded, in parallel, for demographic reasons, by the young population between the ages of 18 and 35 (-0.3% over the three years) and by the total number of registered companies (-0.8%). In short, everything decreases but the under 35 companies more.

The numbers

In particular, between 2019 and 2020 about 20 thousand companies disappeared or “aged” (and were never replaced), while – after a substantial freeze due to the first wave of Covid – between 2021 and September 2022 this depopulation affected 12,792 realities entrepreneurial.

In any case, the phenomenon is not an effect of the pandemic, but has longer roots. The data collected by Il Sole 24 Ore, published as part of the Quality of Life survey, confirms the decline in youth entrepreneurship, a trend that has been going on for about a decade. Just think that in 2011 there were 697 thousand businesses with more than half of the shareholder under 35 years of age. One company out of ten, then. While today youth businesses are only 8.4% of the total. With a loss of over 185,000 units between 2011 and 2022.

PHOTOGRAPH UPDATED Loading…

The cause does not measure

The reasons for the decline are twofold: the aging of the population afflicting the country, but also the increasingly complex generational turnover in Italian companies, many of which are medium or small family-owned businesses. Furthermore, it is more difficult to influence the decline in the propensity for self-entrepreneurship, in the face of ever higher costs and bills.

70% of juvenile enterprises are sole proprietorships, over 25% operate in commerce, 12% in construction, 11% in catering and 10% in agriculture and so on. And trade between 2011 and 2020 recorded one of the most significant drops in the number of under 35 companies (-25%): «It is a sector in which aggregations and the presence of global platforms have created competitive advantages that are often insurmountable for a young man entering the market», explains Andrea Colzani, president of the Young Entrepreneurs of Confcommercio. The pandemic, however, may have triggered a positive change, “restoring value to proximity trade and encouraging small children to use the web to grow. Intercepting new trends with the right skills is a great opportunity for young people», continues Colzani. Who concludes: «There is a great desire for entrepreneurship in the new generations».