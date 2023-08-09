Italy is pushing ahead with plans for an excess profit tax for banks

Italy’s Prime Minister Georgia Meloni wants to impose an excess profit tax on bank profits as a result of the interest rate hike. AP Photo/Evan Vucc via Picture Alliance

Italy’s right-wing government wants to levy a special tax on bank profits.

She wants to skim off profits resulting from the turnaround in interest rates. The money will be used to support families. Spain’s left-wing government introduced an excess profit tax during the energy crisis.

Italy’s surprise announcement caused bank share prices to plummet. The government of Prime Minister Georgia Meloni then promised to limit the special tax.

Italy’s government wants to siphon off profits from banks as a result of the ECB’s interest rate hike with a special tax of 40 percent. The government of Prime Minister Georgia Meloni took politics, the economy and the markets in Italy by surprise with their plans on Tuesday. After bank stocks fell sharply, the government backtracked and promised to limit the excess profit tax. Shares in German banks also came under pressure.

The Ministry of Finance said the additional tax should not exceed 0.1 percent of banks’ total assets. Italian bank stocks such as Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredt recovered somewhat from their losses on Wednesday.

The right-wing government in Rome wants to take in around two billion euros with the one-time special tax. With the money, she wants to use a fund to support families and companies that are severely affected by inflation and interest rate increases, said Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

Salvini said banks have increased their profits by raising interest rates on loans, partly because they have not passed on the higher interest rates to customers for savings. “It’s not a few handfuls of millions, it’s billions. This is a measure of compensatory justice,” said Salvini, who is also head of the right-wing populist party Lega Nord. Italy’s largest bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, had increased its profit by 80 percent to 4.2 billion euros in the first half of the year. Unicredit made a profit of 4.4 billion euros.

There are also excess profit taxes in Germany

Italy is governed by a right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni. She is the leader of the post-fascist Fratelli d’Italia party. Italy’s economy is weakening. In the second quarter, gross domestic product shrank by 0.3 percent.

In view of the turbulence in energy prices in autumn 2022, the European Union paved the way for excess profit taxes in the EU. In Germany, the Bundestag, with a majority of the SPD, Greens and FDP, has passed a special tax of 33 percent on profits from energy companies in 2022 and 2023. According to the law, the income is earmarked and is intended to help finance the electricity and gas price brakes.

Several countries in the EU have introduced excess profit taxes, including Spain, Hungary and Greece. In Italy, too, the previous government had already introduced a special tax on energy transactions.

