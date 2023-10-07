Italy is the first country at the Anuga food fair in Cologne: over a thousand exhibitors

Listen to the audio version of the article

A handshake with photo and the delivery of a certificate of ambassador of Italian cuisine candidate for UNESCO intangible cultural heritage and of a memorandum with four calls for tenders with the recent instruments of the Masaf (Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry) and of the Pnrr (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) for a total of 1.725 billion euros to finance technological innovation and sustainability.

This is how the Minister of Masaf Francesco Lollobrigida inaugurated the Ice pavilion yesterday at the Anuga food and beverage products fair held in Cologne from 7 to 11 October, an “extraordinary showcase” and inevitable launching pad for Made in Italy agri-food in the world market. «The world is hungry and thirsty for Italy which produces quality and excellence in food», said the minister, taking the opportunity to dialogue with the exhibitors, to raise the ministry’s antennas on the problems and needs but also to remember the long list of financing, ready for use: just request it within the time limits set by the notices.

The resources available

Among the 1.725 billion available there is the Ismea innovation fund of 225 million, the Pnrr machinery decree of 400 million with tender for the transformation, the Pnrr mill decree of 100 million and the Pnrr agricultural park of around 1 billion (for investments of up to 2.33 billion). In addition, last September 4, Minister Lollobrigida signed a decree for a new 25 million tender to finance national and international promotional activities. And another 6.4 million will go in 2023-2024 for information, training and research. Also on the way, if all goes well, is an expansion of the agricultural supply chain fund of up to 2 billion, which if done will become the largest investment in agriculture in recent decades.

«Sustainability must also be economic», stated Lollobrigida forcefully, for whom «agriculture and transformation are the cornerstones of our economy». And the agri-food sector is strategic.

Italy first country at the Anuga Fair

This year too, Italy is the most represented country at the Anuga Fair, with more than 1,000 exhibitors out of 7,700 in total, beating out the competition: second is Spain with 553 exhibitors, third is host Germany with 521, and France with 245.

