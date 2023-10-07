Home » Italy is the first country at the Anuga food fair in Cologne: over a thousand exhibitors
Business

Italy is the first country at the Anuga food fair in Cologne: over a thousand exhibitors

by admin
Italy is the first country at the Anuga food fair in Cologne: over a thousand exhibitors

Listen to the audio version of the article

A handshake with photo and the delivery of a certificate of ambassador of Italian cuisine candidate for UNESCO intangible cultural heritage and of a memorandum with four calls for tenders with the recent instruments of the Masaf (Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry) and of the Pnrr (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) for a total of 1.725 billion euros to finance technological innovation and sustainability.

This is how the Minister of Masaf Francesco Lollobrigida inaugurated the Ice pavilion yesterday at the Anuga food and beverage products fair held in Cologne from 7 to 11 October, an “extraordinary showcase” and inevitable launching pad for Made in Italy agri-food in the world market. «The world is hungry and thirsty for Italy which produces quality and excellence in food», said the minister, taking the opportunity to dialogue with the exhibitors, to raise the ministry’s antennas on the problems and needs but also to remember the long list of financing, ready for use: just request it within the time limits set by the notices.

The resources available

Among the 1.725 billion available there is the Ismea innovation fund of 225 million, the Pnrr machinery decree of 400 million with tender for the transformation, the Pnrr mill decree of 100 million and the Pnrr agricultural park of around 1 billion (for investments of up to 2.33 billion). In addition, last September 4, Minister Lollobrigida signed a decree for a new 25 million tender to finance national and international promotional activities. And another 6.4 million will go in 2023-2024 for information, training and research. Also on the way, if all goes well, is an expansion of the agricultural supply chain fund of up to 2 billion, which if done will become the largest investment in agriculture in recent decades.

See also  Russia probably no longer finances Wagner mercenaries – Russia stops freighters with warning shots

«Sustainability must also be economic», stated Lollobrigida forcefully, for whom «agriculture and transformation are the cornerstones of our economy». And the agri-food sector is strategic.

Italy first country at the Anuga Fair

This year too, Italy is the most represented country at the Anuga Fair, with more than 1,000 exhibitors out of 7,700 in total, beating out the competition: second is Spain with 553 exhibitors, third is host Germany with 521, and France with 245.

You may also like

How Carsten Linnemann wants to bring the party...

The Rarity of Banknotes with Printing Errors: Exploring...

John Elkann: “Stellantis was a pioneer of the...

Wenjie’s New M7 SUV Breaks Sales Records, Exceeding...

I advise lottery winners: This is what you...

Miami: A Challenging City for Single Renters

The Evolution of the Super Cup: A Comprehensive...

How she can build a better society

The USD/MXN Soars to 18.49, Reaching New High...

Resolution 9 of 03/10/2023 – Authorization to spend...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy