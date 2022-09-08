Listen to the audio version of the article

Italy is confirmed as the first European country in the organic sector for the share of dedicated agricultural area, number of operators and exports. But inflation and high prices affect the organic consumption of Italian families, which fell by 0.8% at the domestic level. The data come from the Nomisma Observatory and were presented yesterday at the opening of Sana, the organic fair in Bologna until Sunday. Up to now, the internal consumption of organic food products has been driven by purchases made through the catering channel, which have grown by 53%. Now it will be necessary to see how the high prices in bars and restaurants will also affect green consumption.

On the other hand, Coldiretti recalled, organic farming can prove to be an antidote to the energy crisis, because it allows to cut consumption by a third through the use of less intensive techniques, short supply chains and the renunciation of synthetic chemical fertilizers produced. with the use of gas. It is no coincidence, argues the association, that organic land in Italy has reached almost 2.2 million hectares, the highest ever. In some cases, such as for apples, energy savings even reach 45%. Synthetic fertilizers (nitrogen, phosphatic or potassium) are obtained with highly energy-intensive processes and in recent months have increased by 170%: focusing exclusively on organic and mineral fertilizers, organic agriculture avoids the use of these substances.

Over the last ten years, the area under organic cultivation in Italy has practically doubled. Organic land today represents 17.4% of the country’s countryside, almost double the European average, a target very close to the objectives set by the EU From Farm to Fork strategy, which plans to bring European organic land to 25% by 2030. The number of companies operating in the sector has also increased significantly in the last ten years, rising to 86 thousand, 79% more. “We need a program that protects organic from the economic crisis, in the fields and on the shelf – added the Italian CIA Agricoltori yesterday – organic represents a proven model towards which to strive in the fight against climate change and CO2 capture par excellence”.