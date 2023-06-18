Italy is without electronic engineers: “Vitals for robotics, chips, defense and artificial intelligence”

17
Semiconductors, robotics, artificial intelligencedefense systems, space, 5G: Whole chunks of Italy’s most strategic industry are facing a skills shortage. Why in our country fewer and fewer boys and girls want to be electrical engineersa fundamental specialization, at the basis of most of the hi-tech applications that move tens of billions of investments globally.
The Italian electronics company (Sie) calculated the dimensions of the phenomenon.
See also The world's largest single-unit capacity, the first batch of units of the Jinsha River Baihetan Hydropower Station put into operation