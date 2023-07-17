Italy loses points on the European Defense Fund

Italy is one of the pillars of the industrial base of the European defence. The peninsula is home to some of the most prominent companies in this sector and excels in some crucial sectors such as helicopters, electronics and naval.

However, Italian companies seem to find it difficult to convert industrial strength and technical skills into leadership at a European level: just look at the modest role that the national industry plays in the first two years of the European tenders European Defence Fund (Edf) aimed at carrying out joint research and development programs financed by the EU, despite Rome’s activism in European cooperation since the launch of the precursor programs (Padr and Edidp).

The importance of the European Defense Fund (EDF)

The EDF was created in 2019 by the European Commission to finance joint research projects in the aerospace and defense fields, thus promoting technological innovation and the development of a European strategic autonomy – as well as greater cooperation and integration between European industries in the sector. The idea behind the initiative is that tomorrow the financed technologies will lead to the adoption of European weapon systems and capabilities equal to their foreign counterparts, and common to several member states. For countries like Italy, EDF is particularly important: the technological sophistication it is central to how Western states, and especially middle powers like Rome, can gain a battlefield advantage over potential adversaries. Furthermore, only by joining forces at the European level is it possible to achieve the economies of scale necessary to play in the same league as the United States, China or India.

Edf’s budget, mind you, is still insufficient for that purpose. With 8 billion euros for the period 2021-27, however, it serves to co-finance a good number of projects that are selected in annual tenders, to which consortia made up of companies and research institutions from the EU and Norway can be presented. It is a very important first step, especially for Italian companies. The first EDF tender was published in 2021 and the results were announced in 2022, while the results of the 2022 tenders were released a few weeks ago.

The modest role of Italy in the EDF tenders 2021 and 2022

The picture that emerges for our country is ambiguous. On the one hand, Italy is the EU state col highest degree of participation to Edf projects, with 224 cases of Italian entities participating in the 102 projects financed so far – just ahead of France with 220 participations. However, Rome is fifth in the standings in terms of coordination, leading only seven projects: slightly less than Greece, a third of those led by Spain and a quarter of the French. In particular, Italy slowed down in 2022, leading only two new projects compared to twelve French or six new German projects. It should also be noted that Germany triples the coordinated projects and demonstrates aacceleration of German industries in terms of European cooperation.

The role of coordination is particularly important because the companies that hold the ranks of the consortia have one aggregation functionbut they also have the privilege of having one overview of technologies dealt with by the individual partners involved, as well as having a crucial role in determining the development direction of the project – and in perspective in managing a possible production phase. Furthermore, they reinforce a leadership practice which, by its own will, inertia or the habit of others, is reflected in future EDF tenders – and beyond.

This is particularly important for particularly large and highest value consortia. If we use i project values as an approximate, albeit imperfect, indicator of the technological complexity and sophistication of a development project, then here too it emerges how much the Italian entities have a marginal role compared to other countries. French entities coordinate projects for a value of 894.5 million euros, a figure due to an excellent performance on both the 2021 and 2022 tenders. Italy, on the other hand, saw a 70% drop compared to 2021 as regards the value of coordinated projects.

The ability to lead European consortia exists… in Pesco

Therefore, Italy does not seem to have managed to carve out a leading role in the consortia that respond to EDF tenders. Yet, looking at the numbers, he would be capable of it. There starting position is very good: similarly to the major countries of the Union, Italy is able to manage large projects, both in terms of number of participating institutions and in terms of project value. However, net of the rare cases of leadership, Italian companies seem to be relegated to subordinate rolesagreeing to lead projects with a lower overall value than in other European countries.

It is also instructive to look at the experience made by the Italian country-system in another European format of defense cooperation, the Permanent Structured Cooperation (Permanent Structured Cooperation, Pesco). Unlike EDF, Pesco is a intergovernmental format e without direct funding by the EU budget, the first projects of which were launched in 2018 through successive waves up to the current 68. While in EDF projects the Italian institutions can only play a support role for national industry, which participates in competitive tenders, in the Pesco the ball is clearly in the hands of the stateand in particular to the Ministry of Defence, which is establishing cooperation with its continental partners.

Here, Italy manages to play a leadership role at European level. Rome is second only to Paris in terms of coordinated projects, a figure which also reflects the respective participations in Pesco projects (41 for Italy, 62 for France). In this area, Italy also seems to continue to invest constantly in its leading role, bringing home new coordinations in almost all the waves of projects. This discrepancy between Pesco and Edfthat is, between a purely intergovernmental format and a more communitarian and transnational one, should make us reflect on the strengths and weaknesses of the country-system.

The unwillingness or ability to lead consortia on Edf tenders could cost Italian industry dearly. In 2022 the latter were particularly concentrated on issues on which Italy can express some opinions excellencesespecially in terms of enabling or strategic capabilities: the missile defensethe sensorsbut also cutting-edge technologies such as i remotely piloted or autonomous vehicles. The 2023 tenders also present many opportunities for Italy. Indeed, the projects selected by the Commission will again concern topics such as i dronesbut also crucial sectors in which European technological superiority is made even more urgent by the war in Ukraine: le armored forcesl’artilleryil strategic air transportthe space reconnaissance and the submarine surveillance. It is vital that Italian companies play a leading role here, commensurate with their capabilities and the leadership Rome intends to have in European defence. From this point of view, a fundamental role should be played by the Ministry of Defencesimilarly to what happens in France, by more actively promoting national participation in EDF, starting with the formulation of the content of the annual tenders to arrive at the identification of the priority ones for Italy and the promotion of nationally led consortia.

Cover photo ANSA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

