In August, Italy’s manufacturing PMI index scores 48 points from the previous 48.5. This was announced by S&P according to which “the PMI data for August showed a sustained deterioration in the conditions of the manufacturing sector in Italy. Industrial production declined further in the presence of a sharp decline in the volume of orders. The weakness of demand led companies to further reduce purchases and, in particular, there was an almost record increase in stocks of finished products held by companies, which remained unsold ”. “Although companies are forecasting an average increase in production in 12 months, fears of a recession are increasing and this, together with the war in Ukraine and concerns about inflation, is weighing on business confidence.”

