Istat has announced that, according to preliminary estimates, in December 2022 the national consumer price index for the entire community (NIC), gross of tobacco, increased by 0.3% on a monthly basis and 11.6% on an annual basis (from +11.8% in the previous month).

On average, in 2022 consumer prices recorded a growth of +8.1% (+1.9% in 2021). Net of energy and unprocessed food (“core inflation”), consumer prices grew by 3.8% (+0.8% in the previous year) and net of energy alone by 4.1% (+ 0.8% in 2021).

The slowdown in inflation on a trend basis is mainly due to the prices of energy goods (which, while maintaining very sustained growth, pass from +67.6% in November to +64.7%), in particular of the unregulated component (from +69.9% to +63.3%) and to the prices of unprocessed food goods (from +11.4% to +9.5%) and services relating to transport (from +6.8% to +6.0%); on the other hand, support for the inflation trend derives from the acceleration in the prices of regulated energy (from +57.9% to +70.3%), those of processed food goods (from +14.3% to +14 .9%), those of recreational, cultural and personal care services (from +5.5% to +6.2%) and services relating to communications (from +0.2% to +0.7 %).

In December, “core inflation”, excluding energy and fresh food, accelerated from +5.6% to +5.8%, while that excluding energy alone rose from +6.1% to +6.2%.

The prices of food, home and personal care products slowed on a trend basis from +12.7% to +12.6%, as did those of frequently purchased products (from +8.8% of November at +8.5%).

The cyclical increase in the general index is mainly due to the growth in the prices of regulated energy (+7.9%), recreational, cultural and personal care services (+1.4% due to seasonal factors), Transport-related Services (+1.1% also due to seasonal factors), Processed food goods (+0.8%) and Other goods (+0.6%); the effects of these increases were only partially offset by the decrease in the prices of unregulated energy (-3.9%) and unprocessed food (-0.6%).

Based on preliminary estimates, the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) increases by 0.2% on a monthly basis and by 12.3% on an annual basis (from +12.6% in November). The average annual change in 2022 is +8.7% (+1.9% in 2021).

