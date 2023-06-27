Italy not only BTP, for Grosset ready to change

The investment culture in Italy, which has long been characterized by a sort of “investment patriotism”, translates into the search for solutions that are as safe as possible and the well-known preference for instruments such as government bonds (the recent offer of BTPs, in fact , has been hugely successful and generated record demand, confirming this trend).

However the analysis of Christophe Grosset, European Sales Director di Spectrum Marketswants to go beyond this vision, to focus on the new aspects that are redefining investor profiles and the investment landscape in the country: what emerges is that Italians are expressing a new and wider interest also for other types of bonds and instruments, including structured ones, as demonstrated, for example, by the increase in popularity of the investment certificate sector.

Do Italians prefer only BTPs?

Each European market has its own peculiarities, and Italy is no exception. The culture of investment in Italy, according to Grosset, rests on some well-rooted trends, which can be summarized in one long tradition of savings and in the search for solutions that are as “safe” as possible. Hence the well-known preference of Italians for instruments such as government bonds, considered a reliable choice capable of guaranteeing stable returns over time. In 2022, for example, 75% of the €21 billion raised by Italy through the issuance of inflation-linked BTPs went to retail investors. Therefore, it is not surprising how the most recent offer of Italian government bonds to the retail segment has attracted great attentiongenerating record demand (as already happened with the BTP Italia in March 2023) and thus fueling the theory of “investment patriotism” as an exquisitely Italian model.

However, according to Grosset, this narration risks being limiting and fail to consider the new aspects that are redefining investor profiles and the investment landscape in the country. The purchase of a BTP with an interesting yield is a simple operation, which in fact falls within the preferences of Italians. Even more after the rate hike by central banks has increased the attractiveness of these instruments.

However, the analysis reads, a broader interest in other types of bonds and instruments, including structured ones, is increasingly evident. As evidence of this, the increase in popularity of the investment certificates sector which saw the Italian market record its best result ever in the first quarter of this year, with total subscription volumes which, according to ACEPI data, exceeded 5,500 million euro. This trend began to take hold after the 2008 crisis, with the disappearance of interest rates and the need to find new sources of return, which led to an expansion of asset management and a progressive evolution of individual investors. in Italy and abroad, which have become much more sophisticated.

Two limiting factors

Hence the need to have access to more elaborate tools and more personalized services, made possible bytechnological and regulatory progress. This phenomenon has also involved Italy, where, however, it has had to deal with an infrastructure and distribution channels that are still inflexible and, above all, expensive.

On the one hand, the analysis reads, in Italy there is only one stock exchange which adopts complex quoting rules and slow procedures. Competition leads to improvements, for companies and investors, in the form of innovation and cost reduction. Conversely, a single-player game is not stimulating. And in this playing field, it ended up hurting supply and demand, causing the stock prices of established companies to fall, which might consider delisting and moving elsewhere.

On the other hand, according to Grosset, Italy is home to a model where banks and financial advisors dominate the distribution channel. But advice is not free: an ESMA report published last year found that Italy has the highest commissions for shares and structured products in Europe, with most of the costs attributable precisely to the distribution network. To be willing to pay for a service, its added value must be perceived, and the criticality arises from the fact that there is a mainly limited knowledge of the characteristics of consultancy, which prevents many investors from paying for a service of which they do not fully understand the content and advantages (according to a recent Consob report, only 26% of individual Italian investors declare that they use it, while the majority of those interviewed declared that they consider it superfluous for small investments or simple instruments, also due to the high cost associated) .

One possible solution

According to Grosset, it is therefore necessary simplify and speed up the various processes (from quotation to negotiation) and rethink consultancy with a view to greater personalization of services. Not only new tools, trading opportunities and information services, but also new commission distribution models suitable for evolving investors.

The investor’s profile changes, the infrastructure cannot remain inert. It fits into this new context Spectrum Markets, which aims to create a synergy between legacy and innovation, thanks to a plug and play infrastructure that allows Italian distributors to connect very easily and thus provide their customers with simple access to investment in structured products. All of this, concludes Grosset, in a fully regulated, transparent and highly liquid environment.