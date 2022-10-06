Listen to the audio version of the article

The recovery of congress tourism rewards Italy which conquers the fifth position in the world ranking and overtakes the United Kingdom to slip one place compared to 2019. Spain gains 2 positions and becomes the second destination for meetings globally after the United States which remain in first place for the number of congresses hosted. Germany ranks 3rd and France 4th. This was reported by Enit anticipating participation in Imex America from 11 to 13 October where the Italy stand will promote the Peninsula, in synergy with the Italian regions and international buyers in a shared strategic network. In 2021, a total of 86,438 events in presence or in hybrid format were held in Italy with a growth of + 23.7% compared to 2020, for a total of over 4.5 million participants (+ 14.7% on 2020). The average duration of the events is 1.34 days in line with 2020. 52.5% of the venues for congresses and events are located in the North, 25.5% in the Center, 13.9% in the South and 8.1% in the Islands. The North hosted 65.2% of national events with an increase of approximately + 29.0% over 2020. In 2021, international spending on business travel in Italy in 2021, approximately 4.3 billion euros (+ 50.8% on 2020), grew more than that for holidays (+ 16.8%). There are 10.8 million international travelers to Italy for work / business reasons in 2021 (+ 18.2% on 2020) for a total of about 33 million nights (+ 16.7%). And in the first 6 months of 2022, travelers from abroad to Italy for business reasons spend almost 3 billion euros. In addition, in the ranking of cities, Rome enters the top 20 positions and is in 16th place.