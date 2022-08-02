Listen to the audio version of the article

The Italian olive world is unanimously opposed to the European Commission’s proposal to authorize the sale of oil in bulk with the aim of reducing the amount of packaging used and therefore being more sustainable. The Agrinsieme coordination, which brings together almost all the main Italian agriculture acronyms – Italian Cia-Agricoltori, Confagricoltura, Copagri and Alliance of agri-food cooperatives – wrote a letter to the Ministry of Agricultural Policies asking that Italy in Brussels say no to the proposal amending the Implementing Regulation 29/2012.

The fear of olive growers is that the bulk sale facilitates fraud and allows them to “cut” the batches of oil with products that are more competitive than the Italian ones from the point of view of prices. To the detriment of quality: the EU Commission’s proposal, writes Agrinsieme, would make it impossible to monitor and guarantee the quality of the olive oil remaining in the container after it is opened. To be compromised, say the Italian olive growers, would be the transparency towards consumers, who would not have guarantees on the correspondence between what is indicated on the label and what is contained in the filled bottle. “If the sale of bulk oil were authorized on a voluntary basis – writes the coordination to Mipaaf – there would be a distortion of internal competition in the single market”.

However, the concerns also concern food safety: open and reusable bottles are not able to ensure compliance with the hygiene standards of the product. All of this, writes Agrinsieme, without making significant steps forward in the direction of sustainability, which is the reason why the proposal in question was put forward by the Commission: “The sale of bulk products at retail does not reduce, nor eliminate, the environmental impact of the packaging, since the product should in any case be repackaged in containers in shops ».

According to estimates by the International Olive Council, Italy produced about 315,000 tons of olive oil last year. The main European producer, however, is Spain, with 1.4 million tons, while Greece is in third place with 200 thousand tons.