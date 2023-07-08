Italy restarts, but unknowns about the future: boom of centenarians and empty cradles

Istat, Italy restarts after the pandemic, but with uncertainties about the future: from the drop in births to the boom in centenarians up to the poverty trap

It is an Italy in the starting blocks, but still in a static position. This is the photograph taken byState in his annual report 2023presented today to the Chamber, in which the first favorable signs – such as the economic recovery and GDP growth – also alternate critical issues and uncertainties about the future. Among the uncertainties highlighted by the National Statistical Institute are the sharp rise in the prices of energy and raw materials – accentuated by the war in Ukraine – and the trend ofinflation which will condition the evolution of consumption and real wages in the near future. Then they worry, not a little, the drop in births and the inclusion of young people, both at an employment and training level. It is therefore a broad and complex report: here are each theme in detail.

Declining births and ultracentenary records

On the demographic front, they register fewer and fewer newborns in Italy: in the first four months of this year births (118 thousand) were1,1% less than in the same period of 2022 and 10.7% less than in the same period of 2019. Since 2008, the relative peak year of the birth rate, births have reduced by a third. According to Istat, the drop in births between 2019 and 2022 (27 thousand units less) depends for 80% on the so-called “structure effect”, i.e. on the lower number and age composition of women. The remaining 20% ​​is due, however, to lower fertility: from 1.27 children on average per woman in 2019 to 1.24 in 2022.

