Italy: Retail Sales +0.8% m/m and +4.4% y/y (by value) in November 2022
Italy: Retail Sales +0.8% m/m and +4.4% y/y (by value) in November 2022

Italy: Retail Sales +0.8% m/m and +4.4% y/y (by value) in November 2022

For the month of November 2022, in Italy, there is a growth in retail sales both in value and in volume. In particular, Istat reports a cyclical increase of 0.8% in value (Bloomberg consensus -0.3%; in October 2022 it was -0.3%, revised by -0.4%) and of 0.4% by volume.

Sales of food goods grew in value (+0.6%) and remained stationary in volume while those of non-food goods recorded a positive change in value and volume (+1.0% and +0.7% respectively).

In the quarter September-November 2022, in economic terms, retail sales grew in value (+0.8%) and decreased in volume (-1.4%). Sales of food goods are up in value (+1.0%) and down in volume (-2.3%) as are those of non-food goods (+0.7% in value and -0.5% in volume).

On a trend basis, however, the trend already highlighted in the previous five months continues to manifest itself: a still sustained growth in sales in value is offset by a marked decline in volumes, mainly due to the trend in sales of foodstuffs.

Specifically, in November 2022, retail sales increased by 4.4% in value compared to November 2021 (+1.2% in October 2022, revised from +1.3%) and recorded a decrease in volume (-3 .6%). Sales of food products grow in value (+6.6%) and decrease in volume (-6.3%). Sales of non-food goods also recorded an increase in value and a decrease in volume (+2.9% and -1.8% respectively).

As regards non-food goods, positive trend changes were recorded for all product groups with the exception of Household appliances, radios, TVs and tape recorders (-2.3%). The greatest increase regards Perfumery and personal care products (+7.6%).

All forms of distribution recorded positive trend changes, especially large-scale distribution (+7.0%) and electronic commerce (+4.7%). Sales of companies operating on small surfaces (+1.8%) and outside stores (+1.2%) also grew.

