In August, retail sales in Italy mark -0.4% on a monthly basis. Sales of non-food goods decreased (-0.3% in value and -0.9% in volume) and

those of foodstuffs (-0.5% in value and -1.4% in volume). This was announced by Istat. In the quarter June-August 2022, in quarterly terms, retail sales grew in value (+ 1.1%) and decreased in volume (-0.7%). Sales of non-food goods increased slightly in value (+ 0.1%) and decreased in volume (-0.7%); sales of food products also increased in value and decreased in volume (+ 2.3% and -0.6% respectively).

On a trend basis, in August 2022, retail sales increased by 4.3% in value and decreased by 2.1% in volume. Sales of non-food goods grow in value (+ 2.2%) while they decrease in volume (-1.0%). Also for the sales of food goods there was an increase in value and a decrease in volume (respectively + 6.8% and -3.5%).