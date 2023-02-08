58% of the public charging stations are located in Northern Italy – with Lombardy recording 16% of the infrastructures -, 22% in the Center and 20% in the South and Islands. Approximately 33% of the total points are located in the 14 metropolitan cities, where approximately 36% of the population lives. Rome is in first place for the number of charging points (2,751), followed by Milan (1,927), Turin (1,641), Venice (1,372) and Florence (882).

The market therefore moves quickly in the face, however, underline the Motus-E experts “of the failure to publish the notices required by law to allow operators to install massive columns on major roads”. For the first time, thanks to the collaboration with RSE, the report also includes a geolocation of the charging points which shows that in 86% of the national territory there is at least one charging point within a radius of 10 kilometres.

The study then compares Italy and the other large European markets and from this comparison it emerges that in the country for every 100 electric vehicles on the road there are 21.5 recharging points for public use compared to 11.5 in France, 8 .2 in Germany and 8.9 in the United Kingdom A positive ratio even if you look only at high-power refills. «In these countries – highlights Motus-E – in the last year the registrations of electric cars have grown respectively by 25.3%, 32.3% and 40.1%, against the isolated Italian step backwards (- 27.1%)”.

The nodes: from Pnrr to 40 million for columns

The conclusion that Motus-E espouses is clear: «The report demonstrates that the anomalous trend of BEV sales in Italy does not depend on infrastructural factors. Despite the slowdown in the BEV car market, recharging operators are working at full capacity to help Italy achieve its transport decarbonisation objectives» comments the general secretary of Motus-E, Francesco Naso.

There are three political nodes for Motus-E: intervening at a political level to avoid wasting the over 700 million euros of the Pnrr intended for the installation of more than 21,000 high-power charging stations – currently, according to how the legislation is set up, c ‘there is the risk of not being able to use the resources made available by the EU – at least in the first tender which will expire in May without intervention, but has not yet been opened; work to overcome the delay in the infrastructure of the motorways, unique in Italy, without yet tenders for the installation of columns by the concessionaires; finally, the issue of the timing and complexity of authorisations, especially for smaller Municipalities.