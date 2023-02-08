Home Business Italy runs on recharging infrastructure, now we need to get the market going
Business

Italy runs on recharging infrastructure, now we need to get the market going

by admin
Italy runs on recharging infrastructure, now we need to get the market going

58% of the public charging stations are located in Northern Italy – with Lombardy recording 16% of the infrastructures -, 22% in the Center and 20% in the South and Islands. Approximately 33% of the total points are located in the 14 metropolitan cities, where approximately 36% of the population lives. Rome is in first place for the number of charging points (2,751), followed by Milan (1,927), Turin (1,641), Venice (1,372) and Florence (882).

The market therefore moves quickly in the face, however, underline the Motus-E experts “of the failure to publish the notices required by law to allow operators to install massive columns on major roads”. For the first time, thanks to the collaboration with RSE, the report also includes a geolocation of the charging points which shows that in 86% of the national territory there is at least one charging point within a radius of 10 kilometres.

The study then compares Italy and the other large European markets and from this comparison it emerges that in the country for every 100 electric vehicles on the road there are 21.5 recharging points for public use compared to 11.5 in France, 8 .2 in Germany and 8.9 in the United Kingdom A positive ratio even if you look only at high-power refills. «In these countries – highlights Motus-E – in the last year the registrations of electric cars have grown respectively by 25.3%, 32.3% and 40.1%, against the isolated Italian step backwards (- 27.1%)”.

The nodes: from Pnrr to 40 million for columns

The conclusion that Motus-E espouses is clear: «The report demonstrates that the anomalous trend of BEV sales in Italy does not depend on infrastructural factors. Despite the slowdown in the BEV car market, recharging operators are working at full capacity to help Italy achieve its transport decarbonisation objectives» comments the general secretary of Motus-E, Francesco Naso.

See also  Air Italy, employees ask to access the same Alitalia treatment

There are three political nodes for Motus-E: intervening at a political level to avoid wasting the over 700 million euros of the Pnrr intended for the installation of more than 21,000 high-power charging stations – currently, according to how the legislation is set up, c ‘there is the risk of not being able to use the resources made available by the EU – at least in the first tender which will expire in May without intervention, but has not yet been opened; work to overcome the delay in the infrastructure of the motorways, unique in Italy, without yet tenders for the installation of columns by the concessionaires; finally, the issue of the timing and complexity of authorisations, especially for smaller Municipalities.

You may also like

Credem shines in the EU ranking: it is...

Today, the quotation of lithium battery materials fell...

Piazza Affari ends slightly positive (+0.16%) with oil...

Electric car charging in Italy, the points where...

OnePlus Ace 2 supports dual-frequency GPS: the result...

Eurogroup laminations, anticipation for the debut is growing:...

The first JD Warehouse REIT listed by a...

Skis, policies for skiers: everything you need to...

Asia Pacific Financial Investment (08193) released the results...

Digital payments, from tourism to cryptocurrencies: it will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy