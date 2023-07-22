Italy second in Europe for the number of operators in virtual currencies

A focus on Italians and cryptocurrencies

This is the objective of the first Oam report, i.e. the body of financial agents and brokers that keeps a specific register for operators in virtual assets. From here it turns out that, despite the ups and downs of the last year courses, there are 690,000 Italians who hold cryptocurrencies for a value of just over one billion euros, which means around 1,500 euros each.

The clientele increases

I am instead 1.17 million total customers who have an active account with a Vasp, a provider of services related to virtual assets. This makes Italy the second country, among the 10 Europeans with the highest GDP, for the number of service providers related to the use of virtual currency and digital wallet. That is, the so-called Vasp. The vast majority of active users, 65%, belong to the age group between 18 and 40, and 40% are under 30 years old. Only 5% are over sixty years old. But there are also 14 minors among the registered users.

The report photographs the situation at the end of March

From here it appears that only 59% of the total users registered with the operators registered with the Oam held cryptocurrencies in their wallet. Of course, the first quarter was characterized by a climate of uncertainty on crypto with prices collapsing from the peak of almost 65 thousand dollars in November 2021 to 16 thousand a year later, with the bankruptcy of Terra-Luna and above all of Ftx.

Now the quotations have reached over 30 thousand. The confirmation of a climate dominated by prudence comes from the numbers linked to the transactions: the value of the transactions outgoing from the virtual currencies is equal to 811.9 million euros in the three months, higher than the 725.5 million conversions towards the crypto.

It should be emphasized that almost all of the users registered with the Vasp are natural persons, while legal entities represent only 0.12% of the totalmostly concentrated in the Centre-North, over 60% of balances and more than 55% of the number of transactions are carried out through the six “large” operators, with more than 50,000 customers, even if the total value of transactions carried out by medium-sized operators (from 500 to 50,000 users) is more than double that of the six largest operators.

Not all crypto operators have provided the data

As many as 74 out of 105 have not complied with the obligation. But explains Oam, these are the smallest operators, given that the larger ones have every interest in complying with compliance in order to continue the business. In total there are 109 Vasps and they are registered in the form of legal entities registered in the special section of the Oam Register: they also provide services to customers through physical points (127) and ATMs (77).

The physical points are concentrated in Lombardy (18%), followed by Lazio (17%) and Tuscany (13%). On the front of the fight against unauthorized use, the Oam has identified 16 subjects who seem to carry out the activities of Vasp without being registered in the special register. In particular, 65 subjects were analysed: 25% of the sample (16 subjects out of 65) had a website in Italian and 5% (3 subjects out of 65) a social network in Italian.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

