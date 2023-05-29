Italy slows down exports to non-EU countries in April, for the first time in two years

Italian exports to non-EU countries are slowing down

Slowdown in April for Italian exports to non-EU countries. On base annua, this is the first decline after two years of growth. The most accentuated braking among the major trading partners is the one to Great Britain. While among the sectors the drop in consumer goods is particularly marked. According to Istat data, thetrade between Italy and non-EU27 countries recorded in April 2023 a cyclical decrease for the exports (-2.1%) and a marked increase for imports (+13.9%). The Statistical Institute explains that in the second consecutive month of exports, the main contributors are lower sales of non-durable consumer goods and intermediate goods, while imports, interrupting the negative economic trend underway since last September, recorded a marked widespread increase to all groupings.

the slowdown in consumer goods

Going into details, the decrease on a monthly basis of exports it is explained by the reduction in the sales of durable (-7.8%) and non-durable (-7.6%) consumer goods and intermediate goods (-7.2%); while exports of capital goods (+7.5%) and energy (+4.7%) increased. On the import side, there are cyclical increases for all groupings.

In the quarter February-April 2023Compared to the previous quarter, exports decreased by 2.6%, due in particular to lower sales of intermediate goods (-6.2%) and capital goods (-3.8%). In the same period, imports show a cyclical reduction (-13.4%), generalized and more marked for energy (-25.6%).

First decline after two years of growth

In April 2023, exports fell every year by 5.1% (from +6.8% in March), recording the first drop after more than two years of growth. With the exception of capital goods (+10.7%), the reduction concerns all groupings and is more extensive for energy (-38.5%). Imports recorded a downward trend of 19.5% (down for the fourth consecutive month), determined by the contraction in energy purchases (-37.3%), intermediate goods (-12.9%) and non-consumer goods durable (-8.9%).

In April 2023 the trade balance with non-EU27 countries it is positive and equal to +1,216 million (-2,711 million in April 2022). The energy deficit (-5,838 million) is lower than a year earlier (-9,286 million) and the surplus in the trade of non-energy products increases from 6,575 million in April 2022 to 7,054 million in April 2023.

Good for the US, bad for the UK and Asia

As of April 2023, exports to United Kingdom (-15.1%), countries Opec (-8.1%), countries Asean (-6,3%) e Chinese (-2.4%) is decreasing in trend terms; on the other hand, sales to Turkey (+8.5%), Japan (+6.7%) and the United States (+6.6%) increased.

Purchases from almost all major non-EU27 partner countries are declining year-on-year. Imports from Russia recorded the largest tendential contraction (-85.2%).

(Foto: CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash)