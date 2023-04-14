Listen to the audio version of the article

The average health expenditure per capita of OECD countries stood at around $4,350 in 2020 (9.8% of GDP). In international comparison, the United States emerges with $11.9 thousand per inhabitant (18.8% of GDP). Italy is below the average in per capita terms with $3.7 thousand, while it is in line in relation to GDP (9.6%).

Relative to alone public health expenditure aour country – with 7.3% of GDP in 2020 – is positioned in Europe behind Spain (7.8%), the United Kingdom (9.9%), France (10.3%) and Germany (10 .9%).

In absolute value, the Italian public health expenditure is increased at current prices from $78.5 billion at the end of 2002 to $127.8 billion at the end of 2021. The large average annual growth of the period 2002-2006 (+6.4%) then slowed down to +0.9% between 2012 and 2019, to expand further with the health crisis of thelast two years (+5,1% ).

In 2021, 78.6% ($100.5bn) of the total value originated from public facilities and 21.4% ($27.3bn) from those accredited. The expenditure disbursed by the latter shows growth (+3.2%) higher than that of public institutions (+2.4%) in the period 2002-2021, with the exception of the emergency period, marked by numerous measures enhancement of the NHS such as personnel recruitment, performance optimization and infrastructure adaptation. During the pandemic, the expenditure of public structures rose by 6%, compared to the +2.1% of the accredited ones.

Turnover above pre-pandemic levels