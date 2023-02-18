Italian economy better than expected

The Italian economy isresilient”, is proceeding better than expected and is on course to avoid recession also at the beginning of 2023. It is the photograph taken by Confindustria in February’s flash juncture. The Study Center of Industrialists underlines “excellent resilience” of the economy in 2022 with industry improving, even if not construction, and services growing. This therefore leads us to think that “the country avoids altogether the ‘correction downwards’ of activity levels, at least in aggregate”.

Italian growth is therefore decidedly “better than expected” even if it is expected to drop compared to the +3.9% of last year (for two thirds ‘inflated’ by the drag from 2021) “to a much lower value in 2023”. In the most recent forecasts of the main institutes, Confindustria observes, “although with differences between estimates slightly above or below +0.6%, there is a generalized and important upward revision compared to the post-summer 2022 estimates, when a stagnation or a moderate recession was expected, due to the high energy prices. The acquired change in GDP for 2023, therefore, was +0.4% and not around zero as thought a few months ago. Already this ‘arithmetic’ factor motivates a decisive upward revision of the annual growth for 2023″.

According to the CSC, “Most forecasters actually raised their estimates before Istat published the fourth quarter data (January 31), because she had already convinced herself that the winter had been one of stagnation instead of fall. The different assessments on the fourth quarter of 2022, in fact, were the main reason for the gaps between the various forecasters up until January, but this factor is being reabsorbed in the February update rounds, which clearly take into account the actual figure”.

The fall in gas prices and, in general, in energy prices, it is favoring a slowdown in inflation even if the trend excluding energy and food is on the rise. And this suggests that the rate hike will end by 2023. Consumption is holding up, but household spending is prudent. “Retail (goods) sales sluggish in Q4 2022 (+0.4% in value, -1.8% in volume) – continues Confindustria – confirm prudent consumption decisions due to high inflation; household spending has shifted even more towards discount stores. On the other hand, expenditure on services (Icc index) is growing”.

For investments, according to the Industrial Studies Center, “the scenario improved at the beginning of 2023: business expectations on demand are back positive and the share of companies expecting an increase in investments in the first six months is growing”. Italian industry is showing signs of improvement with production rebounding in December (+1.6 %), after a three-month decline According to the Industrial Studies Centre, in construction, on the other hand, “the phase of weakness is expected to continue” while services are “growing”.

“In December – Confindustria estimates – the tourism sector remained at the values ​​of 2019 (just -0.4% as expenditure by foreign travellers). Good indications for services in the first quarter: in January the PMI leapt into the growth area (51.2 from 49.9) and the confidence of companies in the sector continued to rise again”. Italian exports are holding up but are ” in slowdown”, between a Eurozone with “an unequal recovery” and the United States in which “growth is without industry”.

