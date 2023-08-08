Home » Italy: Tax trick with EU funds – Meloni’s dangerous dream of a flat tax
Business

Italy: Tax trick with EU funds – Meloni’s dangerous dream of a flat tax

by admin
Italy: Tax trick with EU funds – Meloni’s dangerous dream of a flat tax

Some say: Giorgia Meloni’s plan prepares Italy for the future. The others say: He catapults the country 50 years into the past. And some even warn of unpleasant consequences for all of Europe. The Italian head of government has launched a major tax reform, she wants to reduce the burden on companies – and one day even introduce a flat tax, i.e. a uniform rate for all citizens. This entails considerable risks, also for German taxpayers.

See also  Bashen:I only remembered me when Italy lost. If I played, I would have scored a goal – yqqlm

You may also like

Monza-Milan 6-7 on penalties: the first Silvio Berlusconi...

Elections – Reul: Faeser makes the Federal Ministry...

Banca Popolare di Sondrio, record profit in the...

Concerns about industry – “Germany is being reassessed”...

Fondo Neva First Italia, final sprint: 9 startups...

What does it mean for companies when managers...

Catania, with the airport fire “only 5% of...

Shares: Better than the Dax – only these...

Chinese exports in deep red, only good trade...

Greens: rededicate 30 billion euros – this plan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy