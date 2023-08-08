Italy: Tax trick with EU funds – Meloni’s dangerous dream of a flat tax

Some say: Giorgia Meloni’s plan prepares Italy for the future. The others say: He catapults the country 50 years into the past. And some even warn of unpleasant consequences for all of Europe. The Italian head of government has launched a major tax reform, she wants to reduce the burden on companies – and one day even introduce a flat tax, i.e. a uniform rate for all citizens. This entails considerable risks, also for German taxpayers.

