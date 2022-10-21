Home Business Italy, the appeal is falling: foreign investors have sold local securities for 61 billion in 2022
The reduction in the exposure of foreign investors in Italian portfolio securities, in progress since the summer of 2021, has continued, albeit to a lesser extent in recent months. The amount of net sales was 61.6 billion between January and August (of which 45.5 in public securities). This was revealed by the Bank of Italy’s Economic Bulletin.

Foreign disinvestments in Italian private securities mainly concerned those issued by the banking sector. According to the data from Emerging Portfolio Fund Research, relating to a sample of international investment funds, between July and the first days of October the net flow of savings to Italian financial assets decreased slightly, both for the equity and bond sectors.

