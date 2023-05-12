Italy, the country of the depressed: millions suffer, but drugs are unsafe

Most antidepressants prescribed for chronic pain lack reliable evidence of efficacy or safety, UK scientists warn. Yet there was a 147% increase across Europe

“Do you have depression? Get drug X prescribed by your doctor”. So says the ad. But “the symptom is a metaphor”, wrote Jacques Lacan, the French psychoanalyst who ripped apart contemporary culture. Even pain is a symptom, a warning that if not heeded can eventually degenerate into something else, even disease.

In contemporary mass culture, on the other hand, one is led to think that symptoms need to be eliminated, without trying to understand what message they carry. The causes of the disease, or better still the symptoms, are to be sedated. No psychoanalysis, self-knowledge and related disciplines, too much effort.

Too bad that a research by the Universities of Southampton, Bath, Bristol and University College London, which analyzed 30,000 cases of the British National Health Service, has found that the vast majority of antidepressants that people use for chronic pain don’t work. There would also be no long-term data on the safety of these drugs. 176 sub-studies are cited as the basis of the evaluation. But once this has been ascertained, the power of the drug is not affected by the analysts’ words.

Their calls for a revision of the current prescribing guidelines set by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) were unsuccessful: the body has reacted by arguing that there are no “sufficient” reasons to change the current guidelines. In the series analysed, only one very expensive drug showed signs of efficacy but the other long-term effects are not entirely certain.

