Italy under the lens of rating agencies: here’s what the government risks and the consequences for investors

Such a complicated month for Italy’s sovereign rating has not been seen since 2011. Since that autumn which, between 3 and 4 November twelve years ago, saw the total deterioration of Italy’s credibility during the G20 in Cannes . Financial analysts, rightly, point out that there are few similarities. But between next Friday, October 20th, and November 17th the fate of the budget law will be at stake. The first entirely designed by the Meloni government. The four main rating agencies are called to confirm, or not, their opinion on Italy. S&P Global on October 20th, DBRS on the 27th, Fitch on November 10th, Moody’s on Friday November 17th. The first three have a stable outlook, which may be revised downwards without an actual general downgrade. The fourth, on the other hand, could tip the scales: if Moody’s, whose outlook is already negative today, opted for a downgrade the implications would be significant.

When we talk about the sustainability of public debt, the first thing that comes to mind is the judgment of the rating agencies. This is a rating – very often “unsolicited”, i.e. not requested by individual governments – that S&P, Moody’s, Fitch and DBRS give to the country in question. The maximum rating is AAA, the famous “triple A” which represents the lowest solvency risk in the case of direct investment. That is, if a person invests in the bonds of a country with AAA rating, then there is a high possibility that there will be no problems in repayment. But then there is the case of the less virtuous countries. Italy is placed around “triple B”, a few levels above the “junk” level. Level below which major global asset managers must take on more risk when holding government bonds from that specific country in their portfolio. From 2011 to today, Rome has suffered three things above all: low growth, high public debt, greater deficit than its European counterparts. Pandemic, war and inflation have had an impact, but in the case of the latest Nadef there is high concern about the fiscal consolidation path. In other words, the debt/GDP ratio will not fall as planned with the Def in April. And this is a source of uncertainty for financial markets, as well as for institutional investors.

What are the key dates

We start this week, with S&P Global Ratings. On October 20, the US company will be asked to confirm or not the current rating, BBB with a stable outlook. It is possible, this is the expectation of financial analysts, that there will be a revision of the outlook to negative. Then it’s the turn of DBRS, which is scheduled to make a similar move on October 27. The same goes for November 10, when Fitch will have to provide its view on Nadef. The estimates of which, according to the agency’s experts, represent “a significant easing of budget policy compared to previous objectives” of the Italian government. Finally, and this is the vote that is most feared, on Friday 17 November Moody’s will have to decide whether to maintain the negative outlook and take time, or opt for the downgrade to “junk” level. It should be noted that in mid-May Moody’s had already chosen to take a pause for reflection. In light of public finances with little room for maneuver, the slowdown of the global economy, and the war in the Middle East, no option can be ruled out.

Because Italy is at risk

First the Covid-19 pandemic, then Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, then again the maxi inflation and substantial rate increases by the European Central Bank (ECB). Finally, the Middle Eastern conflict between Israel and Hamas. The extra spending for the Italian government is certain. Already now. And this is why the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, has been repeating for months that the next budget law will – inevitably – be cost-saving. The blanket is short. And the public deficit is destined to increase. The numbers in the update note to the economic document (Nadef) suggest that there will be a significant deviation, largely deriving from the fiscal consequences of the Superbonus. Around 130 billion euros which will impact the current discussion regarding the Budget and which will also have repercussions for the years to come. Moral? The deficit-to-GDP ratio for 2023 and 2024 has been revised upwards. An element interpreted as a weakness both by institutional investors and – at least according to the mood of the European chancelleries – by the European Commission.

The funds

The current rating of the Italian Republic falls within the Investment Grade sector. But if this share were to decrease, we would enter the territory of the riskiest assets. For this reason, many investment funds should forcefully sell the BTPs and BOTs they have in their portfolio. This is because, by statute, I cannot hold assets with a level of merit lower than that of Investment Grade. This is not a trivial element, since next year Italy will have to place around 548 billion euros on the market, 46 billion more than in 2023, according to Intesa Sanpaolo’s calculations. The governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, also lit a beacon. “The rating agencies and the markets look at whether this is sustainable rather than at the debt” and therefore “if there is a growth path, gradual but continuous”, he explained from the meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Marrakesh. In that context, the governor recalled how the Italian spread – around 200 basis points against the ten-year Bund – does not fully reflect the strength of our economy but underlined how it is necessary to have “longer-term indications on how to restart solidly our economy.” For now, the major international investment banks continue to forecast a yield spread between BTPs and Bunds of between 235 and 250 basis points in the first quarter of next year. Should there be a downgrade, the upward revision of the spread could be marked.

The repercussions on government bonds

One of the most marked signs of the stress situation that Italy is experiencing on the bond markets was observed this week. The Treasury placed 6 billion euros of 12-month BOTs with a yield of 3.942%, up 7 cents compared to the previous issue. But, above all, at the highest rate of June 2012. Of course, the massive increases by the European Central Bank (ECB) – 450 basis points from July 2022 to today – influence, but also the lack of reliability of the estimates contained in the Nadef. Considered “too ambitious” by analysts at Citi, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. The direct consequence could be an increase in the yields of Italian government bonds, across the entire curve. With implications on the out-of-pocket cost of managing placements in the country. In particular, the interest expense on the debt could increase. Which could significantly exceed Nadef’s estimates. For accounting reasons – such as the revision of the GDP of recent years by Istat – interest expenses for the current year will be decreasing, from 82.888 billion euros observed in 2022 to 78.377 billion. But then growth will be decisive: 88.970 billion in 2024, 94.442 billion in 2025, 103.830 billion in 2026. Forecasts which, however, do not fully take into account possible rating downgrades, which could deteriorate an already difficult climate. And, it is worth remembering, every one hundred basis points increase in interest rates on Italian government bonds is worth around 3 billion euros of increased burden on state coffers.

The reputational issue

From mid-July to today, there have been various signs of a deterioration in the relationship of trust between international investors and the current Italian executive. The Financial Times has repeatedly highlighted that something has broken. “The honeymoon with the markets is over,” explained the British financial newspaper a few weeks ago. Similar alarms also came from Bloomberg, CNBC and Politico Europe. Who on several occasions have decided to criticize the actions of the Meloni government. Minister Giorgetti says he is calm. “I don’t fear the judgment of the rating agencies also because we have met several of them here and we have explained the strengths that should be appropriately evaluated and which require a favorable general context. Then of course all the uncertainties of the context do not help anyone and do not help Italy”, he explained from Marrakesh. But he also underlined that “no one can rule anything out”, speaking about the possibility of a rating cut. The discussion on the budget law in Parliament could exacerbate a relationship that already appears precarious today, although not entirely without the possibility of recovery.

The Bce option

A few weeks ago Federico Freni, undersecretary for the Economy, explained on 24 Mattino on Radio 24 what the level above which the pressures would become too strong could be. “I will be worried when the spread rises, but I don’t think it will happen, above a warning threshold. I believe that a spread threshold could be the maximum of the historical series reached in the last 4 years, therefore 340/350 which is the maximum from 2018 to today”, he explained. Controversial message for international investors, who now have a target to test. However, if it reached this point, there could always be direct intervention by the ECB. As? Returning to purchasing government bonds with the aim of maintaining the correct transmission of monetary policy in order to preserve price stability in the eurozone. A hypothesis not yet discussed in Frankfurt but which, in light of a negative spiral around Italian debt and the country’s sovereign rating, could enter the agenda. The decisions of S&P, Dbrs, Fitch and Moody’s between now and Friday 17 November will be decisive.

