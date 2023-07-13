Home » Italy-USA, Gelmini chairs the bilateral friendship section
Italy-USA, Gelmini chairs the bilateral friendship section

The Italy-USA bilateral friendship section of the Inter-Parliamentary Union has taken office. More than thirty members of parliament represent all the political forces present in Parliament. The section will be chaired Mariastella Gelmini who, in his inaugural speech, thanked Pierferdinando Casini for the appointment and for his constant commitment to promoting parliamentary diplomacy, a commitment that led him to the honorary presidency for life of the association.

“The UIP – Senator Gelmini said – is an important tool for fostering friendship and cooperation between peoples. We will work to strengthen ties with the United States, our historic ally and strong trading partner. We are called to build bridges and the war in Europe, the challenge of environmental transition and the fight against climate change, the new geopolitical arrangements make this relationship essential. In the first meeting we outlined a work agenda. We will work closely with representatives of the Embassies and members of the US Congress and Senate of Italian origin”.

