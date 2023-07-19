Italy’s digital agenda in Ruben Razzante’s new book on social media and the protection of online rights

Ruben Razzante the social media I would like

The new book by Prof. Ruben Razzante, Professor of Information Law at the Catholic University of Milan entitled “The (social) media I would like. Technological innovation, digital hygiene, protection of rights” (FrancoAngeli Editore) wants to offer the Government and institutions reflections, analyzes and proposals to be implemented over the next five years, including as part of the projects of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan on the digital transition. The aim is to improve and grow digitization in Italy, following a list of priorities contained in the volume.

The volume will be presented in Rome on 20 July at 11 at the European Experience – David Sassoli. In addition to Ruben Razzante, Professor of Information Law at the Catholic University of Milan and editor of the volume, the following will attend the event: Alberto Barachini, Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers with responsibility for Information and Publishing; Carlo Bartoli, President of the National Council of the Order of Journalists; Roberto Natale, Rai Director for Sustainability; Carlo Mandelli, Chief Executive Officer of Mondadori Media Spa; Martina Colasante, Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager Google Italy and Flavio Arzarello, Economic and Regulatory Policy Manager Meta. The themes of the volume will be discussed with the co-authors by Giacomo Lasorella, President of the Authority for Communications Guarantees (Agcom) and Massimo Martinelli, Director of Il Messaggero. The debate will be moderated by Maria Latella, Radio24 and SkyTg24 Journalist. Some members of the European Parliament were also invited to the event.

The work revolves around two cornerstones: the Pnrr and its significance in the drive to digitize the country and the urgency of protect our digital identity, which we easily feed to web predators. “The (social) media I would like” is therefore a real manifesto for the future of the Internet with commitments to be implemented in the coming years.

In addition to the essay by Prof. Ruben Razzante, entitled “The “decalogue” of social media that I would like”, a substantial contribution from a privileged observer of the phenomenon, the book contains essays by: Flavio Arzarello (Economic and Regulatory Policy Manager, Meta), Alberto Barachini (Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers with responsibility for Information and Publishing), Carlo Bartoli (President of the National Council Order of Journalists ), Alessio Butti (Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers with responsibility for Innovation), Martina Colasante (Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager, Google Italy), Ivano Gabrielli (Director of the Postal and Communications Police Service), Carlo Mandelli (Administrator delegate of Mondadori Media SpA), Vincenzo Melilli (Head of the “Design Law department” Bugnion SpA), Roberto Natale (Director of Rai for Sustainability, ESG), Gina Nieri (Director of the Institutional Affairs, Legal and Strategic Analysis division of Mediaset) and Pasquale Stanzione (President of the Guarantor Authority for the protection of personal data). The first presentation of the volume took place on Monday 5 June, during a dinner organized at the Hotel Melià in Milan. The evening was attended by some co-authors of the book and 180 guests, including members of the Government, representatives of institutions, presidents of associations and professional orders, heads of large companies and professionals from various sectors. The evening was organized in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Italia, which presented the 180 participants in the dinner with a copy of the book by prof. Reuben Razzante.

