How has Italian foreign policy changed in the transition from the Draghi government to the Meloni one? What were the elements of continuity or instead of break in the management of the main dossiers, such as theRussian aggression on Ukraine and the energy crisis? And what are the prospects for Italian foreign policy in 2023? These are the questions at the heart of the Report on Italian Foreign Policy 2022 drawn up by a group of researchers from the Istituto Affari Internazionali in the framework of the strategic partnership with the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation.

The emergencies of 2022

Compared to war against Ukrainethe Italian approach has not changed in the transition between the two governments: firm condemnation of Russian aggression, political, humanitarian and financial support for Kyiv, supplies of arms to the Ukrainian army, sanctions against the Russian establishment defined in concert with the European institutions. The solidity of Italy’s condemnatory stance took Moscow by surpriseas Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov himself repeatedly admitted.

If the Draghi government had immediately taken a stand in defense of Ukrainian sovereignty and had played a proactive role in the relaunch Kyiv’s candidacy upon admission to the European Union, the doubts that emerged during the electoral campaign regarding the presence of pro-Russian formations in the centre-right coalition were promptly dispelled by words and decisions made by Giorgia Meloni after the new government took office. Further proof of the firmness of the Italian position is the recent extension of the government’s authorization to provide military aid to Ukraine for the whole of 2023.

Also the other dossier characterizing 2022 of Italian foreign policy, that energetic, has seen the two governments move in substantial continuity. In the first half of the year, Draghi and his ministers were particularly active in seeking alternative gas supplies that would substantially reduce dependence on Moscow: the agreements signed among others with Algeria, Congo and Angola defined a roadmap towards independence from Russia focused in particular on strengthening relations with African partners, recently relaunched by Giorgia Meloni during her official visit to Algiers. Less central to the agenda of the two governments were initiatives aimed at increasing the production of renewable energy in Italy and containing demand, and the Italian government did not play a particularly active role at the COP27 in Sharm-el-Sheik in November .

traditional alliances

In terms of relations with Europe, the Draghi government could count on the authoritative capital of the Prime Minister, which allowed Italy to play a leading role in the main dossiers. Particularly central to the executive’s action was the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the related reforms. In the aftermath of the elections, to respond to the perplexities related to presence of populist and Eurosceptic positions in the new government coalition, President Meloni immediately tried to establish a dialogue with the European institutions, choosing Brussels as the destination of her first mission abroad. Overall, the premier seems to have embraced a narrative centered onaffirmation of the national interest within the European framework, in search of a difficult balance between pragmatism and identity tones. If the first aspect seemed to prevail in the economic policy choices – starting with the budget law – the ability to maintain a spirit of collaboration with Brussels in the face of probable discontent within the majority on issues such as the ratification of the European Stability Mechanism and the management of migration flows.

As for i transatlantic relationsRelations with Washington have proved solid under both governments. The positions taken by the Meloni executive against the renewal of the were significant Memorandum of Understanding with China on the New Silk Road and the Italy voted against in the UN to the involvement of the International Court of Justice on Israel’s management of the occupied lands in Palestine – as well as of course the constant Italian support for Kyiv.

In the areas of defence and of safetyItaly has participated in the strengthening of the NATO presence on the eastern flank of the Alliance, also confirming its commitment to the command of high-profile peacekeeping and capacity building missions, such as Kfor in Kosovo, Nato Training Mission in Iraq o Unifil in Lebanon. Faced with the renewed centrality for NATO of the eastern flank and – in a medium-long term perspective – of the Indo-Pacific, it will however be essential for Rome to keep its attention alive also on the southern flank, of primary strategic importance for the village.

The Mediterranean and migrations

The characterizing trait of the two governments’ approach towards the enlarged Mediterranean – which has always been one of the primary axes of Italian foreign policy – ​​has been a marked focus on the issue of energy supplies and, more generally, on business relations. On the other hand, issues relating to stability and regional political structures remained in the background.

The Italian presence in sub-Saharan Africa has found new impetus, which has materialized in the gas supply agreements signed by the Draghi government and, more recently, in the project of a “Mattei plan for Africa” relaunched several times by Giorgia Meloni: in the intentions of the government, the plan should strengthen cooperation ties with the countries of the continent on an equal footing, allowing Italy to present itself as a gateway for African energy supplies to the Europe and at the same time strengthening cooperation in the fight against terrorism and in the management of migratory flows.

The latter aspect has regained centrality in the narrative of the government after the inauguration of Giorgia Meloni. On the one hand, the Italian commitment in favor of the Ukrainian refugees through the device temporary protection; on the other hand, there has not been a similar opening towards migrants from other countries. Conversely, in November, the ban on disembarkation of foreign-flagged NGO vessels engaged in search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean created tensions with some European partnersthen mitigated by the introduction by the European Commission of a Plan for the Central Mediterranean route. For 2023, the government will be called upon to try to reconcile the request for greater European solidarity on the issue with the concerns of countries such as France and Germany regarding secondary movements, while avoiding possible identity drifts on the issue by internal forces to the majority.

China and multilateralism

Against the Chinese, the Draghi government had adopted a hard but pragmatic line, in which the work of the Meloni government also seems to fit. In addition to Taiwan issuethe topic of possible mergers and acquisitions of Italian companies by Chinese investors remains central: in this regard, the government has expressed its intention to strengthen the scrutiny mechanisms on foreign direct investment, in continuity with what their predecessors did. In general, the strongly Atlanticist orientation of the new government could lead to one in the future greater Italian assertiveness towards Beijingas recent measures to monitor the Covid-19 epidemic among travelers arriving from China also seem to indicate.

Finally, in terms of Italian contribution to multilateral organizationsin addition to the significant participation in peacekeeping missions and initiatives to protect global food security, the Italian commitment to a reform of the UN Security Council in the direction of an expansion of the number of non-permanent members and a limitation of the veto right. In a context of “polycrisis” like the current one, the new government’s approach to development cooperation seems to be moving towards an accentuation of the logic of profit, placing emphasis on the benefits of cooperation especially in terms of preventing immigration and development of Italian companies.