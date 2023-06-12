Italy’s former prime minister Berlusconi dies at 86

For all of Silvio Berlusconi’s ups and downs, triumphs and bankruptcies, scandals and achievements, crashes and comebacks, one politician’s life is hardly enough. He was a tearjerker on a cruise ship, real estate and media tycoon, football official, party founder, prime minister, convicted tax fraudster and, despite all the scandal and faux pas, a hero to some Italians to the end. “I am the Jesus Christ of politics,” Berlusconi once said of himself in 2006. Many simply saw him as the prototype of a populist.