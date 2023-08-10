Italy’s Hasty Reversal: Diluting the Impact of the ‘40% Bank Windfall Tax’

Europe Returns to Policy Gyrations: Italy’s Scrambling to Pump Water into ‘40% Bank Windfall Tax’

News from the Financial Associated Press on August 10 (edited by Shi Zhengcheng)

In just one day, facing pressure from the asset market, the Italian far-right government hastily diluted the impact of the eye-catching “40% bank windfall profit tax”.

On Monday evening local time, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini stated that, “A windfall profit tax of 40% will be levied on the extra profits obtained by the Italian banking industry due to the ECB’s interest rate hike. The money will be used for tax breaks and loan subsidies for first home buyers.”

Subsequently, diligent analysts had to stay up all night and overtime, trying to clarify the impact of this unexpected event for investors.

Although the Italian government expects the “bank windfall profit tax” to increase revenue by about 3 billion euros, Gianmarco Rania, director of securities at Banor Capital, told the media on Wednesday that analysts have come up with their own results. “According to the statement made by the Italian government, the income from the ‘bank windfall profit tax’ will far exceed 3 billion euros, probably around 4.5-5 billion.”

Rania explained that, according to the original statement, the profits of small and medium-sized Italian banks in 2023 may be affected by 20-25%, and large banks will also face an impact of 8-15%.

Affected by these calculations, Italian bank stocks led the decline across Europe on Tuesday. Well-known banks such as UniCredit fell 6%, and Intesa Sanpaolo fell more than 8%. “In just one day, the market value of Italian bank stocks evaporated by more than 9 billion euros. For investors in bank stocks, Italy’s banking system returns an average of 11% to 12% to shareholders including dividends and buybacks, and the windfall tax casts doubt on that figure.”

Seeing this impact, it is a bit like the “mini fiscal plan” of the British Telas government. The Italian Ministry of Finance immediately took action to “inject water” into this windfall profit tax proposal: the fiscal bureaucrats stayed up late and worked overtime, announcing that the bank “windfall profits tax” tax ceiling will be limited to 0.1% of risk-weighted assets.

Rania said that this one adjustment made a very big difference in the impact of the whole thing. The impact on the profits of small and medium-sized banks has probably dropped to about 10%, and the impact on large banks is only 3-5%, which is not a particularly large impact. As the banks have confirmed their shareholder distribution policies, bank stocks are rebounding collectively. On Wednesday, UniCredit closed up 4.37%, and Intesa Sanpaolo rose 2.33%.

It should be noted, “Italy’s ‘bank windfall profits tax’ is currently only a proposal put forward by the cabinet, and then needs to be approved by the parliament.” Theoretically speaking, Italian banks could also follow the example of their Spanish counterparts and embark on the path of legal procedures. In addition to Italy and Spain, European countries such as the United Kingdom, Poland, Estonia, and Lithuania also have similar plans to levy bank windfall profits tax.

