Unless a deep recession occurs this year, inflation will likely turn out to be much higher and more lasting than forecast by the European Central Bank. This implies that the risk is oriented towards a more sustained upturn than expected by the market.

So they write in black and white in Outlook 2023, Eoin O’Callaghan e John Butler, Macro Strategists di Wellington Management, who expect the European business cycle to remain volatile, with a broad distribution of possible scenarios, and for inflation to remain stubbornly high.

Possible surprises for Europe in 2023

“Even if you are feeling a deteriorating prospects for Europe in 2023, the range of possible scenarios regarding growth in the coming year is very broad, with clear downside risks, but also potential upside surprises” argue the experts. “Unless a deep recession occurs next year, inflation will likely turn out to be much higher and more lasting than forecast by the European Central Bank (ECB). This implies that the risk is oriented towards a more sustained upward cycle than expected by the market” they continue.

“Soaring energy costs have helped push eurozone inflation to almost 11% this year, a record high and more than five times higher than the central bank’s target. We expect energy inflation to remain higher than in the rest of the world in the coming years, given the probable continued contraction of the LNG market. But the rise in inflation in Europe is not just a commodity-related phenomenon. Core inflation has risen to 5% and is now exceeding US inflation for short-term indicators. We believe that these dynamics – the experts continue – are destined to persist, with European inflation which will remain much higher than that of the last 10-15 years and potentially higher than the average for developed markets. The strength of the labor market is at record levels and our indicators suggest that wage growth could reach 5%-6% in the coming quarters”.

The most critical areas in Europe

In Europe there are two areas that appear vulnerable in this context, say the strategists. “There first is Italian sovereign debt, which now exceeds 150% of GDP. Although the new government has presented a rather reasonable first budget law, the risk is that debt will be higher than expected. The energy subsidies have only been in place for a quarter, so if energy prices remain high, the government will come under pressure to keep them in place for longer.”

“A second vulnerable area is represented byhigh level of household debt in the Scandinavian countries. This should limit rate-hiking cycles in Sweden and Norway relative to other countries and raises the risk of a sharp downward adjustment in house prices in both countries. In Sweden, this dynamic already seems to be taking place. This also implies the need for a depreciation of currencies as both economies deviate from a model of growth led by domestic demand.