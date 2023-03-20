Listen to the audio version of the article

A two-year protocol to support the activities of the Ministry of Animal and Fish Resources of the Ivory Coast, in a “package” of projects worth 200 million euros. It is the agreement signed by the Ivorian minister Sidi Tiémoko Toure and Itare, acronym of Italian Resources, a company that develops commercial and industrial initiatives in a dozen sub-Saharan African countries.

The agreement follows a 74 million euro project for the development of technologies and infrastructures in the poultry sector, already launched by Itare together with Rota Guido, SB Impianti, Banca Intesa Sanpaolo, Sace and 10 other companies in the role of sub-suppliers . From Itare they let it be known that “advanced discussions” are underway for other projects both in the poultry and dairy sectors, but cannot offer details on the companies involved.

The goal is to promote the internal supply chain in the Ivory Coast

Itare, born seven years ago, is led by Raoul Ascari, Riccardo Fanelli and Giorgio Traietti and closed 2021 with revenues of 725 thousand euros and a profit of 9 thousand. The company has a direct presence in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Cameroon, a balance that rises to 12 countries south of the Sahara if external partners are also considered.

The portfolio includes supply chain projects in the agro-industry and livestock sectors, also implemented with the so-called PPP scheme (Public-Private-Partnership, partnership pubbliche e private), as well as development initiatives for exports of Italian companies and assistance services for financial institutions. The collaboration with the Ivory Coast is part of the country’s strategy on strengthening agriculture and livestock, with the aim of developing an internal supply chain and freeing ourselves from a supply that is currently dependent on imports.

The Ivorian economy is projected by the International Monetary Fund to grow by 6.5% in 2023, after running at a rate of +8.2% between 2012 and 2019 and having escaped the recession also in the year of Covid (+2 %). The public debt has grown steadily up to 56% in 2022, but is projected to decline and “is sustainable in terms of the foreign share”, explains the president Raoul Ascari, on the sidelines of the signature signed at the Rome headquarters of Assafrica-Confindustria .