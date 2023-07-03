ITE HCMC 2023: Discover Vietnam and world’s top travel destinations

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism

ITE HCMC 2023 – The largest and most established travel event in Vietnam and the Mekong Sub-Region will be held from 07th to 09th September 2023 at Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center (SECC), District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The 17th Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo, themed “Connectivity, Growth, Sustainability”, will offer three days of opportunity to network with international and local exhibitors, as well as high-ranking Forums, informative seminars and first-class entertainment offers.

The ITE HCMC 2023 will double in size compared to last year, with exceptional quality. The event is expected to attract international travel industry leaders and over 400 exhibiting companies and brands, of which the booths of domestic companies account for more than 70% and about 30% are international companies.

In addition, the exhibition has the leading tourism companies such as Saigontourist Group, BenThanh Tourist, Vietravel, Tan Son Nhat Hotel, Holiday Inn & Suites Saigon Airport, Melia Hotels International, Movenpick, Tam Chuc National Tourism Area, Tung Lam Tourism Area, Muong Thanh Hospitality and attracted other sponsors: The Cocoon Vietnam, BLUSaigon…

ITE HCMC 2023 will take place in a hybrid format combining physical exhibition stands and 2D online stands. These online stands inform international buyers about products and services and provide a system for pre-booking appointments to connect with sellers.

In addition, ITE HCMC offers an exclusive Hosted Buyer Program that offers international tourism companies the opportunity to expand their markets and expand their tourism partner networks in Vietnam and the lower Mekong region. The organizing committee, in cooperation with EuroCham and leading tourism companies, selected and invited over 200 international buyers from 20 countries and territories.

Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Bureau also works with the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism to organize many exciting activities such as: B. Gala Dinner x World Travel Award – Asia & Oceania Ceremony, Key Tourism Market Launch Seminar, ITE HCMC Awards 2023, Travel Fun Fair Day…

The ITE HCMC 2023 is organized under the direction of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People’s Committee of the City of Ho Chi Minh City by the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Bureau and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism in cooperation with the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center, CIS Vietnam and Le Bros.

