Business

by admin
AMD B-series mainstream motherboards have always focused on high cost performance, and they are a perfect match with Ryzen 5-level processors.

However, on the Ryzen 7000 series platform with Zen4 architecture, the B650 motherboard is floating. None of them are under 1,000 yuan, and none of them follow the official recommended price, which is generally a lot higher.

Coupled with the fact that DDR5 memory must be used, even if the price of the Ryzen 7000 processor is reduced rapidly after it goes on the market, it still makes it difficult for many mainstream users.

On Newegg USA, ASRock’s B650M-HDV/M.2 motherboard has been reduced in price from $140 to $125, which is also the first B650 motherboard that meets AMD’s official guide price.

This board has 8+2+1 phase power supply, two DDR5-6400+ memory slots, two PCIe 4.0 x16 expansion slots (x16+x4), one PCIe 4.0 x1 expansion slot, and two M.2 interfaces (PCIe 5.0 x4/PCIe 4.0 x4 respectively), four SATA 6Gbps interfaces, Realtek ALC897 7.1-channel sound card, Dragon RTL8125BG 2.5 Gigabit network card, HDMI/DP/USB-C and other interfaces.

The overall quality is quite good, and there is no pressure to match it with Ryzen 7 or even Ryzen 9.

In domestic official channels, currently the cheapest B650 motherboard is Gigabyte’s B650M DS3H, which still costs 1199 yuanI hope it can fall below 1000 yuan as soon as possible, and I also hope that the entry-level A620 board can come as soon as possible.

Purchase link:Jingdong (1199 yuan)

