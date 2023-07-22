Home » It’s hard for Veronica Lario to make money without Silvio Berlusconi
Deficit of over 1.22 million euro compared to the deficit of just over one million which was entirely covered by drawing on the capital increase reserve

Makes the red worse Equitagothe Italian company owned by Miriam Bartolini, better known as Verónica Lario and ex-wife of the late Silvio Berlusconi.

The company which mainly carries out the horse training and breeding business, in fact closed last year with a deficit of over 1.22 million euros compared to that of just over a million which was entirely covered by drawing on the capital increase reserve. Equitago, that the Bartolini presides over and controls through the Swiss Incomar Ag, saw the director Paolo Costanzo (established Milanese accountant) explain in the meeting that the budget reduc- tion is due to 1.06 million to write-downs which involved 55% of Tambù and the subsidiary Equitago Sport “for which – says the report – the permanent loss of value has been realised”.

The company that in the last three years has started a strong restructuring by selling several assetshas fixed assets for 9.1 million including a property in Rosignano Monferrato and one in Milan in viale Piave and various investments (Biovelocità, Enthera, Eurocare Real, Cosmo and Caravel as well as Tambù and Equitago Sport) which have been financed for 4 million.

