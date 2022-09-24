



Source: Beijing Business Daily

On September 22, a reporter from the Beijing Business Daily learned that Huawei has begun to urgently increase the production of Mate 50 series mobile phones due to the excessive sales on the first day. On September 21, the Huawei Mate 50 series officially launched, and three new models, Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate 50 RS, were launched at the same time.

It is reported that Huawei’s first batch of Mate 50 series has a total of about 4 million units in stock. At present, these stocks have been “divided up” by self-operated stores and online malls, operators, major e-commerce platforms, and corporate customers. The black version is more stocked, the Kunlun glass version, the Porsche version, and the “Streamer Purple” version are limited in stock, and the market is out of stock.

Hard to find

On the evening of September 22, a reporter from Beijing Business Daily asked customer service personnel on JD.com, Taobao and other platforms and found that some customer service personnel said that the Mate 50 can be photographed today and shipped tomorrow; while the Mate 50 RS is out of stock, whether it is Taobao. Huawei’s official flagship store, or Suning Tesco’s official flagship store.

In the context of a hard-to-find machine, scalpers have also begun to take advantage of the loopholes. #HUAWEIMate 50 series scalpers have the highest price increase of 8000# also on the Weibo hot search list, arousing widespread attention from netizens. Some scalpers can increase the price of Mate 50 RS Porsche at the highest. 8000 yuan.

Unexpectedly, many consumers said on the Internet that the Huawei Mate 50 without 5G was “lame” and said that they did not want to buy it, and the current sales situation seems to be contrary to the online comments.

The same situation also happened to Apple. Many consumers complained about the “squeeze toothpaste” of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series, but they were also snapped up after the sale. The iPhone 14 series and the iPhone 14 Pro series were released at the same time. At around 8:10 pm on the day of release, all versions of the iPhone 14 Pro Max were sold out in Apple’s flagship store on JD.com. At around 8:22 pm, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was sold out. All versions of the Pro have been sold out in Apple’s JD flagship store, and only the iPhone 14 is still in stock.

“Three-dimensional” innovation

In the eyes of industry insiders, the hot sales of Huawei and Apple’s new models do not match previous industry analysis, and it also reflects that today’s market views are “not betting” on consumer demand.

For example, the actual demand for 5G performance, which is favored by the market, is not significant. Liang Zhenpeng, a senior industrial economic observer, said that Huawei’s sanctioned and missed 5G has been well known to consumers, and the lack of 5G communication function of the Mate 50 series will indeed be to a certain extent. Affecting the market perception, although the additional mobile phone case can be used as a “plug-in” 5G, there is still a big gap in feel compared to the bare metal, which is why many consumers were not optimistic about the Mate 50 before.

Experts said that despite this, the Mate 50 was still snapped up and out of stock at the beginning of the sale, which may be attributed to the following two aspects. First of all, when many brands release new products, there are always some groups of people who want to start immediately, such as technology bloggers, KOLs, etc. Due to the outbreak of such needs in a short period of time, even if the enterprise supply chain is mature, it is difficult to meet, and there are many such cases. Focusing on well-known brands, it is normal for Huawei to attract a group of trend-chasers in the initial stage with its strong brand influence. The existence of 5G is not important to this group.

Secondly, after many years of 5G promotion, users find that the changes brought by it are far less than that of 4G. Liang Zhenpeng said that now all kinds of apps and long and short video platforms are sprouting in the east of 4G. Although 5G has improved network speed, it is obvious Compared with 4G, it has directly changed people’s way of life.

Liang Zhenpeng said that behind this is reflected the dislocation of the clamorous market views and the real needs of consumers. From curved screens to folding screens, from 12nm chips to today’s 4nm chips, many changes during this period have been touted as “disruptive innovations”. , is an important node in the mobile phone industry, but in fact many ordinary consumers are not enthusiastic about these aspects, and the life of the product itself and income level determine the replacement cycle.

Industry observer Xu Yiqiang believes that from the perspective of recent Huawei and Apple new products, mature companies have ignored the market noise, but based on market judgments, they have added more practical and consumer-friendly features to their products, such as Huawei’s “Kunlun”. “Screen”, which increases the drop resistance of the Huawei Mate 50 series to 10 times, aiming at the market pain point of fragile mobile phone screens and high maintenance costs. This kind of thinking is reflected in the Apple iPhone 14’s emphasis on health and user personal safety, such as the newly added car accident alarm function and the increasingly perfect health monitoring module.

Xu Yiqiang said that in today’s market environment, companies need to look at innovation in a more three-dimensional way, and the R&D and production model of “market-based companies answering questions” is no longer applicable. Enterprises need to explore user needs in a more comprehensive and three-dimensional manner.

Beijing Business Daily reporter Jin Chaoli Wang Zhuli



