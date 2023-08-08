“It’s hard to see a ray of hope at Bayer”

After all, Anderson took the path of painful recovery immediately after taking office. A few weeks ago he announced that he would write off 2.5 billion euros – because demand for the weed killer glyphosate is weakening worldwide and prices are falling. The result: In the second quarter of this year, a loss of around two billion euros. Bayer will announce further details on the course of business between April and June this Tuesday. For the current year, Anderson has lowered the business forecasts: Instead of sales of more than 50 billion euros, only between 48.5 and 49.5 billion euros should now be earned. The operating profit expectation for 2023 is shrinking from 12.5 to 13 billion euros to just 11.3 to 11.8 billion euros. All of this is not a number that could be used to generate enthusiasm on the stock exchange. And so says Markus Manns, fund manager at Bayer shareholder Union Investment: “At the moment it is difficult to see a ray of hope at Bayer.” A recovery in glyphosate prices is not in sight, especially since the Chinese competition has started production again . His colleague Ingo Speich from Deka says: “The depreciation shows that the glyphosate boom is ending faster than expected.”

