It's not Android!Hongmeng OS 3.1 is here: Huawei P60/Mate X3 first launch

It’s not Android!Hongmeng OS 3.1 is here: Huawei P60/Mate X3 first launch

On March 23, Huawei will hold a spring flagship new product launch conference, and a number of new products such as the Huawei P60 series and the Huawei Mate X3 folding screen will be officially released.

Today, the digital blogger “Wangzai Knows All” revealed,Huawei P60 series, Huawei Mate X3 and Huawei MatePad 11 tablets will launch the new Hongmeng OS, with Hongmeng OS 3.1 system pre-installed in the factory.

Huawei Enjoy 60 series is equipped with Hongmeng 3.0. The reason for missing 3.1 may be limited by the performance of Kirin 710 series processors.

It is understood that in mid-February, Huawei launched the public beta of Hongmeng OS 3.1 Beta1 version. Judging from the preview of Huawei P50,Hongmeng OS 3.1 has done a lot of work in animation and system stability optimization, and there are also major adjustments in notification panel animation, widget layout selection, etc., and bug fixes are also not small.

According to the timetable announced by Huawei, Hongmeng OS 3.1 will become regular at the end of March or early April, when more Huawei devices will be upgraded to version 3.1.

It's not Android!Hongmeng OS 3.1 is coming: Huawei P60/Mate X3 debut

“Father of Hongmeng” Wang Chenglu previously reiterated that,The Hongmeng system is not Android, iOS, nor a single-device operating system. The greatest value of Hongmeng lies in the combination of multiple devices. According to Strategy Analytics data, Hongmeng has become the third largest smartphone system in the world.

