It is not Massimo Giletti’s Arena Sunday 12 February 2023: Matteo Messina Denaro case

The arrest of the boss Matteo Messina Denaro Will it help us dissolve the shadows that still obscure the mafia scene of the last thirty years? The story about the mysteries that organized crime uses to hide, between official and unofficial truths, continues Sunday 12 February all 21.15 on La7: Massimo Giletti hosts a new episode of Non è l’Arena.

It’s not Massimo Giletti’s Arena Sunday 12 February 2023, the mystery of Borsellino’s red agenda

Borsellino’s red diary disappeared during the assassination attempt that took the life of the judge. What lies behind the disappearance of an object that contained key notes on the Mafia?

It is not Massimo Giletti’s Arena on Sunday 12 February 2023, the case of Antonino Lombardo

The case of Antonino Lombardo, the marshal of the carabinieri who played a key role in the capture of Totò Riina, whose death is shrouded in mystery. The family’s doubts cast shadows on the official version: the testimony of Lombardo’s children in the studio.

The Cospito case is not the Massimo Giletti Arena on Sunday 12 February 2023

Cospito case: the Minister of Justice Nordio he has decided that the anarchist will have to remain under the 41-bis regime, but the battle continues and the protests escalate.

It’s not Massimo Giletti’s Arena on Sunday 12 February 2023, guests in the studio

Guests of the episode: Sandra Amurri, Nello Trocchia, Luca Telese and Francesco Storace. Appointment Sunday evening at 21.15 on La7 with Massimo Giletti and Non è l’Arena.

