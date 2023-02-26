It’s not Massimo Giletti’s Arena on Sunday 26 February in prime time on La7

The memory of an Italian TV giant, new investigations into the mafia and more interviews, debates and comparisons on politics and current events in our country. Sunday 26 January at 21.15 on La7 Massimo Giletti hosts Non è l’Arena.

It is not Massimo Giletti’s Arena, Enrico Mentana recalls Maurizio Costanzo

The disappearance of Maurizio Costanzo, a journalist threatened by the mafia and a face who shaped the history of our television. We remember the man, the journalist and the presenter together with the director of TgLa7 Enrico Mentana.

It’s not Massimo Giletti’s Arena, revelations about Messina Denaro

The investigations by Non è l’Arena into the hiding and arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro continue. The special Break them down will return to the places that marked the boss’s hiding, looking for the truth about the failed captures. During the episode, a new, shocking revelation.

It’s not Massimo Giletti’s Arena, interview with Massimo Cacciari

Guest of the episode the philosopher Massimo Cacciari, for a 360° interview on the facts of politics and current affairs at the center of the Italian debate.

Appointment tomorrow evening at 21.15 on La7 with Massimo Giletti and Non è l’Arena.

