It’s raining, thief government! This time you can exclaim being true

For the Bonaccini Schlein duo, it’s raining in the wet

Is it raining a thief government? Certain! This historic sentence, pleasantly ironic towards the complainers who tend to place all blame on the government, this time can be exclaimed by being true. Meaning by “government”, both the central one and the regional one of Bonaccini and Schlein.

Even up until the post-war period, in the 1950s, the municipalities nearby or crossed by rivers sent workers to clean up the beds of rivers and streams and to take care of their banks, precisely to stem them in the event of flooding.

For the pairing Bonaccini Schlein, it rains in the wet: also considering the physical analogies, we are the couple Laurel and Hardy. Ollio President of the region, Laurel Vice-President until 24 October 2022, even with the delegation to the Climate Pact, have not taken into account the technological leap from then to today. Therefore, having eliminated that effort, due to lack of initiative and imagination, the surreal PD couple found nothing better than to return, at the end of 2022, 55 million of the 72 received for the maintenance of waterways. Crazy stuff!

While… elsewhere, the Chinese a Wuhan they are building a sponge city, i.e. a city with permeable areas for the storage of rainwater, thus preventing flooding.

But let’s go back to the “It’s raining, indeed, it’s pouring… a thieving government. How much does our bellicose government, under the command of an ever more overwhelming Duchess, intend to allocate, as soon as possible, for the flood victims? I checked various rumors, because I was incredulous about the smallness of the figure: 30 million, if it is not an initial error, taken from various sites. And how much did he give Zelensky, just in one year, with the government moaning and silent? Exactly ten times that much: 300 million.

Then it is right, that the Emilians, but also the Romagnaup to the inhabitants close to the Foglia river that flows into Pesaro, say “It’s raining! Indeed, it pours on the land of the bursting pair of gravediggers of the PD. And you, Government, could have given us 330 million and it would not have been enough! Thieving government and more donkey than donkeys !”

Let’s see why.

History teacher

Life teacher? And the flood of Polesine from 1951? More than 100 dead and 180,000 homeless. And those of ’57, ’60, ’66? So, let’s be realistic: no one could expect our regions and cities most at risk to carry out “sponge city” type projects, such as Wuhan, but at least the containment of overflow phenomena, to avoid tragedies, through water collection basins and reservoirs, that it could and should have been done.

Certainly the current government cannot be accused of anything, except for having squandered money on a war that doesn’t concern us in the slightest. And the Piacionesyou don’t tell gross lies, the most ridiculous of which is that, by helping Zelensky in 360 degrees, we defend our democracy: BUM!

I have written several times that you have not studied the history of Ukraine. Having a linguistic diploma as a qualification, obtained when “school was no longer what it used to be”, probably, you will not have even studied history, as you should have studied. Let alone the contemporary one! Therefore, you have not had the opportunity to meditate on the veracity of the affirmation that History is the teacher of life.

Who knows who was the first to leave this statement written.

For us Latins it was Cicero. Second Machiavelli the reason is due to the recurrence of similar situations. Gramsci, however, noting that men repeat the same mistakes, added to the saying that such a great teacher has no disciples.

In the elementary school of once upon a time, to entice us to study history more and better, they continually repeated the splendid and reassuring affirmation to us.

But already in the eighth grade exam, the one of once upon a time that if you didn’t pass it, you couldn’t enter the high school, it could be seen that the Bignami (summary booklets that cut out all the explanatory chatter between one war and another) carried a list of dates with the beginning and end of the wars and four or five lines to summarize the reasons for the outbreak of the wars, not to mention the ‘index of topics which, line after line, listed only the names of battles and wars). This obvious conclusion could be drawn which, we later realized, did not agree with Gramsci’s explanation, since the disciples are all those who continue to say “History is the teacher of life”, but the pupils are all men.

Then recalling the bitter observation that “Governing Italians is not difficult. It is useless.”, we would be tempted to attribute it to defeatists frustrated by their failures. Indeed, Benito Mussolini expressed himself in this way, who had the famous twenty years to demonstrate, he master, how much he had learned from the life teacher. One says “I believe he said that sentence, with the ending that he made…” No! He uttered it when obviously, he couldn’t imagine what treatment he would get from the Italian schoolchildren. And we can imagine what he thought and said to his wife Rachelseeing him hanging upside down like a pig, his body riddled with useless blows, except the first ones (when he was standing, back to the wall) and his face unrecognizably mangled.

Surely Bettino Craxi must have thought it over and over and who knows how many times it was exclaimed from the other side of the Mediterranean. And, also in this case, let’s imagine his daughter Stefania.

One objects “you see that these were frustrated that therefore they can not make text?”

Yeah… but the fact is that the first to coin the aphorism is generally considered… the great Giovanni Giolitti. After 5 successive governments from 1892 to 1921, considered a quick-change parliamentary dictator, accused by the right of being a Bolshevik and by the left of being corrupt, “minister of the underworld”, after a life dedicated to governing the Italians, he would have well whence to draw that final balance.

But who knows how many other courageous experimenters, parties animated by the noblest intentions, will have repeated the beautiful aphorism disconsolately, making it become an authentic commonplace. So common that it should be written, I don’t know if as a premise or conclusion of the Constitution the most beautiful in the world.

Because it is obvious that events do not repeat themselves identically, in the details of the new situations, but statesmen worthy of the name and men who know history know how to see the general lines of the conclusions to be drawn in “similar” situations.

In light of this, we Italians are bad schoolchildren and do not understand the lessons to be drawn from history in similar situations.

Indeed, we Italians, modestly, are worse than donkeys.

