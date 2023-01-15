The last batch of new stocks in the Year of the Tiger will be listed soon, among which Cinda Securities will become the 43rd A-share listed securities firm, and is expected to become one of the easiest new stocks to win this year.

According to the new share issuance arrangement, there will be 4 new share purchases next week, including 1 new share on the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, 2 new shares on the Growth Enterprise Market, and 1 new share on the Beijing Stock Exchange. This will also be the last batch of new shares in the Year of the Tiger.

Among the new shares to be purchased next week, Cinda Securities will become the 43rd A-share listed securities firm, and is expected to become one of the easiest new shares to win this year. In addition, Baolijie is an industry-leading manufacturer of electrostatic oil fume and exhaust gas treatment equipment, Greebo is a global leader in new energy garden machinery industry, and Lingwei Technology is a leader in silica for matting in China.

The 43rd A-share brokerage is about to land

Next Monday, Cinda Securities, a new stock on the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, will apply for new shares. If the issuance goes well, Cinda Securities will become the 43rd A-share listed securities firm.

The issue price of Cinda Securities is 8.25 yuan per share, and the issue price-earnings ratio is 22.97 times, which is higher than the reference industry price-earnings ratio of 14.74 times. Cinda Securities has an online issuance subscription limit of 97,000 shares, and the top subscription needs to be matched with a Shanghai stock market value of 970,000 yuan.

According to past experience, the higher the upper limit of online issuance of new shares, the higher the probability of winning the lottery. Cinda Securities has a subscription limit of 97,000 shares, ranking fifth among new shares issued since 2022. This also means that Cinda Securities is expected to become one of the easiest new stocks to win in 2023.

It is worth mentioning that Capital Securities, the 42nd A-share listed brokerage firm, will be listed on the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on December 22, 2022. The online issuance subscription limit of Beijing Capital Securities is 82,000 shares, and the winning rate of online issuance is 0.1283%. The issue price of Beijing Capital Securities was 7.07 yuan per share, with a top price increase of 44% on the first day of listing, and then a daily limit for 4 consecutive trading days. The latest closing price of Capital Securities is 17.78 yuan per share. If the winning lottery holder has held it so far, the single-sign profit has reached 10,700 yuan.

Established in 2007, Cinda Securities is one of the four AMC (asset management company) securities firms along with Huarong Securities, Dongxing Securities, and Great Wall Guorui Securities. If Cinda Securities is successfully listed this time, it is expected to become the second AMC-listed securities firm after Dongxing Securities.

According to the prospectus, from 2019 to 2021, Cinda Securities achieved revenues of 2.223 billion yuan, 3.162 billion yuan and 3.803 billion yuan respectively, a year-on-year increase of 34.01%, 42.62% and 20.27% respectively; RMB 820 million and RMB 1.172 billion, a year-on-year increase of 200.28%, 290.20% and 42.95% respectively. Cinda Securities predicts that the performance in 2022 may decline compared with 2021. It is expected that the revenue will increase by -7.97% to 7.80% year-on-year, and the net profit attributable to the mother will increase by -7.74% to 7.96% year-on-year.

A list of new share subscription information next week

Cinda Securities:Founded in 2007,Mainly engaged in securities brokerage business, securities proprietary business, investment banking business, futures business, overseas businessWait. If the issuance goes well, Cinda Securities will become the 43rd A-share listed securities firm.

Polyjie:Industry-leading manufacturer of electrostatic oil fume and exhaust gas treatment equipmenta high-tech enterprise specializing in the research, development, production and sales of electrostatic commercial oil fume purification equipment and electrostatic industrial oil fume purification equipment.

Greebo: A leading company in the global new energy garden machinery industrythe main business is the R&D, design, production and sales of its own brand new energy garden machinery, and has built an ecosystem with lithium battery packs as the core and a vertically integrated intelligent manufacturing system.

Lingwei Technology: China‘s leader in silica for matting, has strong competitiveness in the coatings industry. The main business is research and development, production and sales of nano-silica new materials, sales of coating additives and other materials.

Source of this article: China Securities Journal, author: Song Zhaoqing, original title: “Just Tomorrow! This year, it may be the easiest to win new shares”

