Death Ituma, the last message to the team: “I’m not well, goodbye”. But Novara denies it

She would have told her teammates and the coach that she wasn’t well and would have written “goodbye” al Team WhatsApp group before the tragedy: this would be a first truth that emerged from the investigations by the Turkish police into the death of Julia Sendsthe 18-year-old star of Igor Gorgonzola Novara who yesterday lost his life falling from the sixth floor window of the hotel where he was staying on an away Istanbul. According to the Turkish newspaper Liberty the police reportedly assessed the incident as a suicide. There volleyball playerreturned to the hotel after the game, spoke to the telephone in the corridor of his hotel between 10.49 pm and 11.30 pm as various videos from the Turkish media report. There It makeswho had been sitting on the floor in front of her room for about an hour, appeared thoughtful, and then went into her room. His roommate, the Spanish girl Lucia Varela Gomez, was shocked by what happened and said: “We talked until 1.30. Then I slept. I was informed that she had fallen in the morning ”.

The Igor Volley press office, however, denies the news of the whatsapp message on the chat that Julia shared with her classmates: “It’s absolutely false” the communications manager of the Novara company, Giuseppe Maddaluno, confirmed to breaking latest news.

Ituma, Julia’s mother: “I can’t believe she wanted to throw herself out the window”

However, the mother of Julia Ituma, the volleyball player who died in Istanbul, does not believe in the hypothesis of her daughter’s suicide: “My girlfriend was so strong that I can’t believe she wanted to throw herself out of a window. And then someone told me it was a balcony, in short, I want to see with my own eyes, the documents, the place. And Julia “. The two had spoken on the phone the evening after the Champions League match lost by Igor Novara against Eczacibasi, decisive for elimination from the volleyball quarterfinals: “He told me: mum, we lost. I scored two points, but the team sucked” the words quoted by

Death Julia Ituma: volleyball, a minute’s silence on all courts

In the meantime, the match that Igor Novara should have played on Sunday evening at 20.30 in Chieri for the first round of the Scudetto playoffs has been postponed. In any case it has been established that it will be observed on all fields a minute of silence in memory of Julia It makes. The club from Novara requested the suspension of the match for mourning, after the death of the eighteen-year-old player Julia Ituma in Instabul, who fell from a hotel window during an away game. The decision of the Women’s Volleyball League should arrive today, with an indication of the new date, taking into account that Wednesday 19th match 2 should have been played on the Pala Igor field in Novara.

