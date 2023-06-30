Itway: partnership with Mastercard in Italy, Greece and Türkiye

Itway SpA, the parent company operating in the IT, Cyber Security, AI and Big Data sector, has signed a strategic partnership with Mastercard’s RiskRecon company, strengthening its presence in the Cyber Risk Management segment.
This is an exclusive collaboration which sees Itway as the only partner in Italy authorized to provide these services with the extension of the exclusive value-added distribution agreement (VAD) of Mastercard’s RiskRecon services in Greece and Turkey.
The agreement with Mastercard provides for Itway an incremental turnover of 6 million euros in 3 years.
Mastercard’s RiskRecon allows you to get an assessment of your level of risk. The service provided by Itway with RiskRecon provides a quantitative and objective assessment of one’s own level of security with summary views – including a global assessment of security on a scale from A to F – and also technical details, with an indication of the specific criticalities highlighted .