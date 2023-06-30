Home » Itway: partnership with Mastercard in Italy, Greece and Türkiye
Itway SpA, the parent company operating in the IT, Cyber ​​Security, AI and Big Data sector, has signed a strategic partnership with Mastercard’s RiskRecon company, strengthening its presence in the Cyber ​​Risk Management segment.

This is an exclusive collaboration which sees Itway as the only partner in Italy authorized to provide these services with the extension of the exclusive value-added distribution agreement (VAD) of Mastercard’s RiskRecon services in Greece and Turkey.

The agreement with Mastercard provides for Itway an incremental turnover of 6 million euros in 3 years.

Mastercard’s RiskRecon allows you to get an assessment of your level of risk. The service provided by Itway with RiskRecon provides a quantitative and objective assessment of one’s own level of security with summary views – including a global assessment of security on a scale from A to F – and also technical details, with an indication of the specific criticalities highlighted .

