Ivana Ciabatti and the revolution in the world of gold

Better known abroad than here, Ivana Ciabatti can be defined as Italian lady of gold. Born into a peasant family in gold district of Arezzo, while studying at the university to support herself, she starts working in the world of yellow metal and is fascinated by it. For this reason, in 1984 she decided to open her own company, Italpreciouswhich has become one of the main international operators in the production, refining and trading of precious metals, production and trading of investment gold.

“Then as now there weren’t many donne in my sector, that of gold refining, as opposed to what happened instead in the jewelery sector” he tells Truth and Business Ivana Ciabatti. “I remember that between the first customers I met were some Arabs who didn’t want to talk to me because I was a woman. But I had very clear ideas and I didn’t let myself stop, also struggling with the banks to get me financed. But after so much effort, I must say that I was repaid and I was fully grateful for my efforts”.

His was a real revolution for the gold sector.

“From the beginning I wanted to revolutionize the business model and to do that my group acquired direct participations in the mines. In this way we skip a intermediary and we shorten the value chain between raw gold and production, between raw material and those who work it. We buy the material directly from the mine, we refine it and we sell it to companies that transform it into jewels or even in the most diverse industrial sectors, and to banks and private individuals in the form of ingots”.

2022 was difficult from a macroeconomic point of view, but gold was the undisputed protagonist.

“Last year we had the row of privates who wanted to buy physical gold. Why? To diversify your portfolioto protect the purchasing power. In fact, buying the yellow metal does not mean speculating but rather invest for the long term since his value has always increased During the years. And even in 2023, despite the slowdown of the economy in some areas of the world or even the recession in some countries, its role will be increasingly central”.

So also in Italy there are many who invest in gold?

“I have to say that there is great ignorance on the subject here. Still few know that you can buy it from professional operatorswhich is VAT exemptwhich can be deposited in safe-deposit box or give it to us for safekeeping. Furthermore, it is often mistakenly compared to investing in diamondsbut gold is a currency and every day has an officially set price unlike the diamonds often the focus of scandals precisely because of the inflated values. Our transparency as intermediaries is maximum, to the point that when we sell metal to small or large savers, we undertake to buy it back at a certain price to which we only apply a small commission. All in the maximum transparency”.

In addition to private individuals, central banks have also returned to buying the yellow metal heavily.

“Since 2008 I’ve been observing how these institutions from sellers have become net buyers of gold. A trend that applies to central banks China and Russia, while the Germans have long since begun to repatriate their stocks. And this is because gold is the raw material par excellence, the reserve of central banks, a currency, an investment and has existed for over 2,000 years. And especially in these times when we are inundated with paper, physical gold is becoming more and more important”.

So can we say that gold is also assuming a geopolitical value?

“Certainly and this also applies to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The war had certainly been planned for some time and an important clue is that the Russians, from net sellers of gold, have long since become buyers, despite being the third largest producers in the world. They were probably stockpiling reserves for support the ruble in view of the conflict”.

Another super power that is raking in gold is China. Why does it?

“Another phenomenon that has been happening for years is that of “dedollarization”. China has become the world‘s largest producer of gold and, despite having liberalized the domestic market, the central bank continues its purchases. Or better, sells its dollar-pegged assets and buy gold. Beijing wants to give value to its currency, the yuan, and to do so it is investing in the yellow metal. China is also at the center of a new form of global warfare that is being fought for dominance over raw materials. Wherever I go in the world for work, I find Chinese who now control all mineral resources, including the 95% of the rare earth trade”.

In addition to gold, you also trade silver, the price of which continues to rise.

“In America last year we sold a lot silver ingots, a demand that has exceeded our production capability. I believe that whoever buys this metal wants to diversify their investments in view of the rivoluzione green. In fact, silver will be one of the metals used for electric cars and given the attention to the environment it is probable that its price will increase further in the future”.

Speaking of the green revolution, its sector is accused of being unsustainable.

“For me the sustainability, including ethics, of the business is fundamental. I was recently entered among the 100 women in the world of the mining sector awarded for their sustainable impact in the special ranking of Women in Mining UK (WIM UK). In addition, for two years we have been drafting a Sustainability report which for us means creating value for stakeholders, protecting the environment, enhancing people, transparency and sustainability in the supply chain, together with goals for the future. For me, transparency and sustainability have always been the fundamental drivers for creating a positive impact; it is therefore necessary to adopt a strategic vision that allows the needs of the current generation to be met without compromising those of future generations”.

In addition to sustainability, she wants to be an example for other women…

In the beginning she fought hard to stand out and for this I want to be an inspiration for other women too. I have always focused on enhancing the female component and for this reason I go to schools to tell my story. Because if I made it, daughter of peasants and without money, everyone can do it.