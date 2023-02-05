Home Business Ivana Knoll, a killer bikini in Miami for the most sensual fan in the world. Photo
Ivana Knoll (Instagram knolldoll)

Ivana Knoll scores: bikini scream in Miami. The photos

Ivana Knoll relax under the sun Miami. The soccer fan most beautiful of the last two World Cups (from Russia 2018 to Qatar 2022, World Cup who she followed in the stands by supporting her Croatia) has recently taken a break from the world of sport (in recent weeks she was also seen in the front row for NBA basketball matches: see gallery) and has published some Breathtaking video and photos from Florida.

“What’s your favourite destination” she asks her followers in one of the last posts accompanying an image that sees her lying on a sunbed on the beach. And it’s a shower of likes for the former Miss Croatia.

