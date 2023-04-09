Ivana Knoll, the Croatia fan warms up Miami with very sensual photos

A Miami – after the world tennis show (and with Melissa Satta special guest star following Matthew Berrettini: here the photos between breathtaking bikinis and love selfies) it’s a hot Easter weekend. It’s not so much the weather that makes the Florida air scorching, but the photos and videos you post in these hours Ivana Knoll.

The most beautiful and famous football fan in the world (protagonist to Russia 2018 come in Qatar 2022 following his Croatia: Modric, Brozovic and his companions respectively second and third in the two editions of the World Cup) hypnotizes his almost 3.5 million followers.

The secret of the success of Ivana Knoll’s shots and videos? His worldwide sensuality. The former miss Croatia shows herself in tight-fitting overalls, fishnet stockings and shots with very sensual and fascinating friends (including the gorgeous blonde Paola Cospi, dream fashion model). A triumph…

